Game 12: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Peter Abraham outlined Pivetta’s issues in today’s Red Sox Notebook , including decreased velocity on his fastball. Abraham also reports Pivetta has been working with Red Sox pitching coaches on improving the rhythm and extension of his delivery.

Scheduled starter Nick Pivetta has not been sharp in his first two outings, and three of the nine hits he’s allowed have been home runs.

The Red Sox have COVID issues – two more players were sidelined by the virus on Tuesday – and there’s also some uncertainty on the mound Wednesday night.

The Red Sox plan to honor Jerry Remy, the longtime NESN broadcaster and former Sox player who died in 2021, prior to Wednesday’s game. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. The Red Sox have been wearing a patch honoring Remy on their uniforms, and fans attending Wednesday’s game will receive a patch as well.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Here’s a preview of Wednesday’s game:

Advertisement

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (6-5): TBA

Pitching: RHP José Berríos (0-0, 11.81 ERA)

RED SOX (6-5): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 7-14, Cavan Biggio 4-10, Matt Chapman 1-3, Zack Collins 0-2, Santiago Espinal 0-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-14, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2-10, Alejandro Kirk 0-2, George Springer 4-7

Red Sox vs. Berríos: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 2-17, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-14, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 3-14, Kiké Hernández 1-5, J.D. Martinez 5-18, Travis Shaw 2-5, Alex Verdugo 4-5

Stat of the day: Five players have appeared in all 11 games for the Red Sox so far this season (Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Kiké Hernández) and they have accounted for 7 of the team’s 10 home runs.

Advertisement

Notes: The Red Sox have a team batting average of .228, which is sixth in the American League ... The Red Sox lead the AL in doubles (25) and sacrifice flies (8) ... Pivetta has two losses in as many starts, and in his last outing, he lasted just two innings and gave up five hits in a home start against the Minnesota Twins ... Pivetta has made seven starts against Toronto in his career, posting a 1-2 record and 5.77 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 39 innings ... Toronto’s Berrios is still looking for a decision entering his third start of the young season, though he has allowed seven earned runs in 5 1/3 combined innings ... Berrios is winless (0-5) with a 4.43 ERA in seven career starts against Boston.