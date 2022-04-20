‘He was a joy to be around.’ Six months after Jerry Remy’s passing, the Red Sox honored his life Wednesday

The Red Sox honored the life of Jerry Remy prior to Wednesday’s game with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The former Sox infielder and longtime NESN broadcaster died last October following his hard-fought bout with lung cancer.

The Sox began the ceremony with a tribute video to Remy that played on the Jumbotron beyond center field. Sox players and staff members stood on the top step of the dugout or just outside of it, showing their appreciation for what manager Alex Cora said would be a special night.

“I miss him,” Cora said. “Just him being [in the clubhouse] at 1 o’clock and waiting for a lineup. I miss that part. He was a very important part of this organization. It was important for us. He was one of the guys that was always pulling for us. He was very honest. He was a joy to be around. It should be a great night here.”