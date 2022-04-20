fb-pixel Skip to main content
‘He was a joy to be around.’ Six months after Jerry Remy’s passing, the Red Sox honored his life Wednesday

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 20, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Red Sox legends like Dennis Eckersley (left), Carl Yastrzemski (second from left), Dwight Evans (center), and more gathered at Fenway to honor Jerry Remy.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox honored the life of Jerry Remy prior to Wednesday’s game with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The former Sox infielder and longtime NESN broadcaster died last October following his hard-fought bout with lung cancer.

The Sox began the ceremony with a tribute video to Remy that played on the Jumbotron beyond center field. Sox players and staff members stood on the top step of the dugout or just outside of it, showing their appreciation for what manager Alex Cora said would be a special night.

“I miss him,” Cora said. “Just him being [in the clubhouse] at 1 o’clock and waiting for a lineup. I miss that part. He was a very important part of this organization. It was important for us. He was one of the guys that was always pulling for us. He was very honest. He was a joy to be around. It should be a great night here.”

The ceremony began with words from NESN’s Tom Caron. Caron then introduced the Remy family, who took their seats on the infield grass. Jim Rice, Fred Lynn, and Dwight Evans followed. Carl Yastrzemski then made his grand entrance from left field to a huge ovation from the Fenway faithful.

Caron presented a huge brown plaque, announcing that the Fenway broadcast booth will be renamed Jerry Remy Booth in remembrance of a franchise legend.

Remy’s daughter, Jenna, and his son, Jordan, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

