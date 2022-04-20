It’s too early to lock down Bruins’ first-round playoff opponent

But please, hold all tickets. The hottest ponies on the NHL’s 82-game carousel are still a few furlongs from the finish line, and it’s possible the Bruins won’t learn the identity of their Round 1 opponent until a week from Friday night, when they face the Leafs in Game 82.

With but a week-plus remaining in the regular season, that would line up the playoff-bound Bruins to take on the Leafs yet again in Round 1 of Stanley Cup play.

PITTSBURGH — If the Bruins win here Thursday night against the Penguins, and the Maple Leafs do the same in Tampa, the Bruins will slip ahead of the Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division.

“I don’t think you can cherry-pick your opponent in the East,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy Wednesday. “I think you’re getting a beast no matter who you get, and I think Florida, Carolina, and the Rangers are thinking the same thing: ‘It doesn’t matter who we get. Finish first or not, we’re going to have a tough matchup.’ ”

The Hurricanes or Rangers, tied atop the Metropolitan Division as of Wednesday morning, stand as the Bruins’ likeliest first-round opponent. That would assume the Black and Gold remain parked seventh in the conference, also known as the No. 1 wild-card spot. Yet if they slip ahead of the Lightning, the two-time defending Cup champs, that would likely land them back in Toronto to open Round 1 on May 2 or 3.

The Bruins’ combined record against Toronto, Carolina, and the Rangers: 0-6-1.

They were particularly bad vs. the Hurricanes, who swept the three-game season series by a score of 16-1, including shutouts of 3-0 and 6-0.

The Rangers, who’ll be at the Garden for a Saturday matinee, rubbed them out, 5-2, on Causeway Street the Friday after Thanksgiving, and then edged them, 2-1, in a shootout Feb. 15 at Madison Square Garden.

The Leafs, now with a franchise-record 51 victories, delivered 5-2 and 6-4 losses, the latter March 29 when they poured in all six goals over 40 minutes and chased Bruins rookie Jeremy Swayman from the net.

More power to them

Wednesday’s workout at PPG Paints Arena was optional, and the struggling Brad Marchand (0-2—2 in the last eight games) was the lone veteran among the six skaters who took turns cranking shots at goalies Troy Grosenick and Swayman.

The other skaters were Jack Studnicka, Josh Brown, Jack Ahcan, Anton Blidh, and Marc McLaughlin.

The sputtering Bruins power play extended its streak of futility Tuesday night to eight games without a goal, the tour of misery standing at 0 for 27 over a cumulative 44:04.

With sharpshooter David Pastrnak (hurt April 4) expected to remain out through the weekend, it’s up to Marchand and captain Patrice Bergeron, co-directors of the man-advantage, to find a way to spark it.

The unit’s failure, obviously, is high on Cassidy’s list of concerns, shoulder to shoulder with when Pastrnak and his injured teammates make it back to the lineup.

“Right before Pasta got hurt, [opponents] made adjustments, kind of shadowing him, for lack of a better term,” noted Cassidy. “So it became, how do we get the puck to him, free him up for a better shot, so he doesn’t get frustrated?”

Prior to his injury (believed to be a strained oblique), Pastrnak across his last 11 games had but 2 points (1-1—2) on the power play. Upon his return, he’ll have to regain his timing, something that was already challenged on the man-advantage before he exited.

“Right now, we’re not executing,” said Cassidy. “The people that the puck goes through right now [Marchand and Bergeron] are not on top of their games, let’s face it. They touch the puck the most and they’re the ones that drive the power play when it’s going well and get the credit. It shows. They’re our leading scorers. When they don’t, they get the most touches and they’re going to have to find their game.”

Making progress

Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark, and Jesper Froden skated under the watch of skills coach Kim Brandvold Wednesday back home in Brighton. Barring a setback, said Cassidy, Ullmark will play Saturday vs. the Rangers or Sunday in Montreal. “Obviously, that’s good news,” said the coach. Lindholm, added Cassidy, should be back in the lineup next week, at least for the final two games (Buffalo, Toronto). Cassidy did not offer any specifics on Pastrnak, other than to note he went through the paces with Brandvold … Swayman will make his third straight start when the puck drops here Thursday at 7:08 p.m., likely opposed by ex-University of New Hampshire Wildcat Casey DeSmith. It will match Swayman’s season high of three consecutive starts when he went 1-2-0 in late November vs. Calgary (loss), Buffalo (win), and the Rangers (loss).

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.