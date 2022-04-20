J.D. Martinez leaves game early Wednesday with left adductor tightness

Martinez laced a double down the left-field line off Blue Jays starter José Berríos, but when he got halfway to second, Martinez came up a bit gimpy. Cora and a member of the training staff came out to check on Martinez and pulled him from the contest.

J.D. Martinez left Wednesday night’s game in the bottom of the third inning.

The team announced that Martinez was dealing with left adductor tightness.

Christian Arroyo took his place as a pinch runner. Martinez was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI single.

