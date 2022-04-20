Maddie Perry delivers game-changing triple in Abington softball win over Norton

Abington upended ninth-ranked Norton, 9-3, in a nonleague softball matchup, thanks to Perry, who finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a walk.

The junior captain slugged a bases-clearing triple, giving Abington a 4-2 advantage. The Green Wave would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

After Maddie Perry stepped up to the plate in the top of the third inning, the game changed.

“She was just killing the ball,” Abington coach Jenna Olem said. “She’s such a leader for us. Offensively, she put the team on her back.”

Perry wasn’t the only member of the Green Wave who provided offensive firepower: junior Kayden Lynch doubled three times and added three RBIs.

Advertisement

“A lot of new faces are playing a lot of big roles, but the pieces are starting to work together,” said Olem. “We started off today playing a little nervous and gave up a couple runs. Our bats started to chip away, we got some confidence and got rolling.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Shannon Varvitsiotis pitched a complete game, striking out 14 while giving up two earned runs on five hits and walking seven. The Green Wave (5-1) benefitted from the junior striking out two to get out of an early bases-loaded, one-out jam.

“She really digs in when the pressure’s on,” Olam said. “I’ve seen so much growth and maturity out of her. I think that she can go toe-to-toe with any pitcher in the region.”

Amesbury 23, Rockport 0 — Alana DeLisle pitched five shutout innings, allowing one hit and earning all 15 outs via strikeout, pacing the No. 7 Indians (5-0) to a Cape Ann League Baker Division win. Ella DeLisle, Ella Bezanson and Liv DeLong notched three RBIs apiece.

Archbishop Williams 13, Quincy 0 — Eighth-grader Jill Ondrick struck out 13 and allowed only two hits in six innings of work, pacing the Bishops (4-3) to a nonleague win. She went 3 for 5 at the plate, driving in two. Freshman Kate McLeish went 3 for 3, driving in three and scoring twice.

Advertisement

Austin Prep 17, Northbridge 3 — Freshman pitcher Alyx Rossi fanned 17 and allowed just two hits across six innings, and also went 4 for 5 at the plate to lead the No. 16 Cougars (5-1) to a nonleague win. Austin Prep coach Michele Brewer lauded the hurler for her composure as a young player. “She’s mentally tough,” Brewer said of Rossi. “Her self-correction is absolutely amazing.” On the offensive side, Ava Intoppa (4 for 5) drove in four runs, and Paige Barlow and Brooke Voica each notched two hits and scored a run in the win.

Bishop Feehan 7, Attleboro 5 — Haley Coupal smacked a home run, finishing 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the No. 4 Shamrocks (4-1) to a nonleague win.

Burlington 12, Melrose 0 — Cecelia Imbimbo struck out 14 while only allowing one hit, pacing the No. 17 Red Devils (6-0) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Fairhaven 2 — Eliana Raposo surrendered four hits and struck out 11 and collected three hits and four RBIs with a home run for the Falcons (3-1) in the South Coast Conference win. Lucy Latour (4 hits, one RBI) and Morgan Corey (2 hits, 2 runs) contributed at the plate for No. 11 D-R in the win.

Advertisement

Framingham 19, Waltham 6 — Junior Amber Welch went 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs and senior captain Sophia Tesorero was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, helping the Flyers (2-4) to a nonleague win.

Greater New Bedford 14, Dartmouth 3 — Ana Tsonis and Hailey Soares each posted three hits and three RBIs, pacing the No. 10 Bears (8-0) to a nonleague win.

Hingham 18, Carver 11 — Halle Morton (4 hits), Sarah Holler (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and Jess Mulrey (2 hits, 2 RBIs) paced the Harborwomen (3-0) to a nonleague win.

Lowell 12, Andover 2 — Giana LaCedra struck out 18, pacing the No. 15 Red Raiders (2-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division I win. Sophia Mirabal notched two hits and three RBIs in the victory.

Lynn Classical 15, Somerville 2 — Manuela Lizardo (2 for 3) drove in four runs, including a two-run homer, and Izzy Saessler (2 for 3) scored three runs and knocked in four to lead the Rams (5-2) to a Greater Boston League five-inning win.

Masconomet 12, Swampscott 0 — Amber Goudreau struck out 11 and first baseman Sarah Green tripled and scored twice, helping Masco (5-1) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Millis 11, Nantucket 3 — Sophomore Riley Caulfield went 4 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs, and four runs scored, while also striking out eight from the circle for the Mohawks (2-3) in the nonleague win. Junior Frankie Pizzarella homered and drove in three as well for Millis.

Advertisement

Oliver Ames 5, East Bridgewater 2 — Caitlin Miller went 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs to spark the offense and Katie Melendy recorded eight strikeouts over seven innings to lift the Tigers in a nonleague win.

Peabody 12, Marblehead 0 — Abby Bettencourt hurled a one-hitter, leading the No. 8 Tanners (4-1) to a Northeastern Conference North Division victory. Penny Spack and Gina Terrazzano each launched a home run, and Paige Ritchie and Isabel Bettencourt notched a triple with two RBIs apiece.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 8, Cardinal Spellman 6 — Anne Feininger struck out nine in a complete game for the Phoenix (4-0) in the Catholic Central League win. Ali Cedrone added three hits.

Stoughton 8, Norwood 3 — Sophomore Alyssa Edwards went 3 for 3, falling just a single short of the cycle while driving in three runs for the Black Knights (6-2). Junior Kerry Driscoll earned the nonleague win, striking out five batters from the circle.

Tewksbury 6, Chelmsford 2 — Catcher Sam Perkins blasted two home runs, leading the No. 12 Redmen (4-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division II victory.

Triton 16, Newburyport 8 — Freshman Emma Pennimen clubbed a two-run homer and later a three-run blast, pacing the Vikings (4-2) to a Cape Ann League Kinney Division win.

Woburn 19, Winchester 0 — Morgan Barmash went 4 for 4 and clubbed two home runs, along with striking out 11 and only surrendering one hit, leading the Tanners (6-1) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division victory. Freshmen Madi Soderquist and Avery Simpson each homered.

Advertisement

Sarah Barber, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.