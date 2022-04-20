Nick Pivetta still missing his best stuff, Red Sox missing timely hitting in loss to Blue Jays

So, Pivetta stood alone, his back to the crowd of people surrounding him, and reminded himself of his gather over the mound, keeping his body connected throughout his motion. Staying tight, in synch. The hope was that it would lead to better command. Better velocity. Better results.

His first two starts had been a struggle, having allowed eight earned runs in just 7 ⅔ innings of work.

Nick Pivetta faced his locker inside the Red Sox clubhouse last week, mirroring the mechanics he wanted to employ on the mound.

In his third start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, that still wasn’t the case.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays inflicted most of their damage against Pivetta early in the game, piecing together a five-run second inning that all but certainly put the stamp on a 6-1 Red Sox loss.

George Springer led off the fourth inning, and on a 1-1 count Pivetta tried to fool Springer with a curveball. But it hung over the heart of the plate too much and Springer roped a screaming line drive that came off his bat at 106.9 miles per hour.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Pivetta didn’t end up giving up a run in that frame. In fact, the second inning was the only frame where the Blue Jays really got to Pivetta.

But the Springer at-bat was telling regardless, proof of how hitters aren’t fooled by any of Pivetta’s stuff. Not even his go-to 12-6 curveball, lacking its usual vertical break.

The Red Sox jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead thanks to J.D. Martinez’s RBI single in the first that scored Rafael Devers.

That would be short-lived because, well, that second inning happened, as Pivetta was burned by his lack of command and the curveball.

Matt Chapman led off the inning with a single to right field. The next batter, Raimel Tapia, pulled a 1-2 curveball that Pivetta left middle-in for a two-run blast. After two walks, a wild pitch, a mound visit, a sacrifice fly, and a two-run single, the Sox found themselves in a deep hole while Pivetta solidified another rocky outing.

Advertisement

The Red Sox didn’t have issues racking up hits in this one, but the timely knocks were non-existent. They tagged Jays starter José Berríos for eight hits but just scored that one run off the righthander. Berríos went six innings, striking out six.

In the seventh, with the lead stretched to 6-1, the Red Sox appeared as if they had something going. Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts tallied back-to-back singles and moved to second and third following an Alex Verdugo groundout. But Trevor Story struck out to end the frame. The Sox were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.