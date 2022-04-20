Red Sox activate Christian Vázquez from COVID IL, while Alex Cora continues bullpen reshuffle

All three players are vaccinated, meaning if they present two consecutive negative PCR tests, don’t have symptoms, and are given approval by the Joint COVID Health and Safety Committee, those players can return.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays, the team reinstated starting catcher Christian Vázquez from the COVID-related injured list. Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and infielder Jonathan Aráuz remain on the COVID IL.

The Red Sox hope they are getting through their latest COVID scare.

As of Wednesday, the Sox didn’t have any new COVID cases, according to manager Alex Cora.

The bullpen shuffle

Cora likes structure. But so far, the team doesn’t have a closer yet. To close out Tuesday’s 2-1 win, for example, Cora called on Garrett Whitlock, even though Whitlock has been the guy the Red Sox have leaned on for multiple innings in relief. The Sox have used Jake Diekman in multiple roles, too, as well as Hansel Robles. It all depends on the day, or the matchup.

“The more they see you the more the advantage is for the hitter,” Cora said. “So, we’re just trying to mix and match. Obviously with more players on the bench teams have the luxury to kind of set up their lineups. Knowing that we have three lefties in the bullpen [Diekman, Matt Strahm, and Austin Davis] we can mix and match with them.”

As it pertains to who closes, right now, it will be based on the matchup, but Cora hopes that can change.

“I would love with time if someone could step up,” said Cora, who also mentioned Matt Barnes as a possible candidate again to close. “I’ve been saying all along, for me, if Matt gets to where we want him to, and we do believe he’s very close, it would be great for him to get that ninth inning because he did get lefties and righties out.”

Paxton, Sale on the mend

James Paxton, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is still making strides.

The lefthander said he threw a 30-pitch bullpen Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a 35-pitch bullpen Friday. Paxton noted that his bullpens are around 80 percent.

Both Paxton and Chris Sale (rib cage fracture) are with the team through the Toronto series as well as the team’s trip to Tampa to face the Rays this weekend. Following that series, both Sale and Paxton will travel back to Fort Myers to continue their rehab.

The team wanted the two veteran pitchers with the club for the early part of the season, understanding what their presence means to the club. But being around the players has also had a positive impact on Paxton, too.

“It’s been great to be here and get a feel for Boston and the stadium and being around the guys,” Paxton said. “It ‘s been a lot of fun. Just kind of getting a feel of being in the dugout, I can really put myself on the mound and see what I feel like out there. It’s been a great time.”

