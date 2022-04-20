Skating Club of Boston to host Skate America competition in October

Some of the top figure skaters in the world will compete at the Skating Club of Boston’s new facility in Norwood this October.

The Tenley E. Albright Performance Center, which opened in the Fall of 2020, will host Skate America, the first event of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Oct. 21-23.

“We’re excited to kick off the International Skating Union Grand Prix Series in a venue that celebrates the history of figure skating in the United States,” said US Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker. “Fans will enjoy the great sight lines and intimate setting while watching some of the world’s top skaters take to the ice.”