Skating Club of Boston to host Skate America competition in October

Some of the top figure skaters in the world will compete at the Skating Club of Boston’s new facility in Norwood this October.
The Tenley E. Albright Performance Center, which opened in the Fall of 2020, will host Skate America, the first event of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Oct. 21-23.
“We’re excited to kick off the International Skating Union Grand Prix Series in a venue that celebrates the history of figure skating in the United States,” said US Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker. “Fans will enjoy the great sight lines and intimate setting while watching some of the world’s top skaters take to the ice.”
Named after Dr. Tenley Albright, who in 1956 became the first US female skater to win Olympic gold, the center is an Olympic-sized arena that seats 2,000 spectators.
Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on May 6 at the US Figure Skating website.