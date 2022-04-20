fb-pixel Skip to main content
Sports Media

The Sports Hub dominates (again) in winter sports-talk radio ratings

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 20, 2022, 1 hour ago

The ratings battle among Boston’s two local sports radio stations remained not much of a contest over the winter, with all of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s daily programs finishing first in their time slots.

Overall, the Sports Hub claimed first in the Nielsen Audio ratings in the men 25-54 demographic, earning a 16.3 share in the period from Jan. 6-March 30.

Rival WEEI-FM finished seventh (4.4, with no additional share from its online stream). The Sports Hub’s stream is already built into its overall share.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show finished first (15.8). WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” came in seventh (5.0 including 0.2 from streaming).

In midday (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” was tops with a 16.0 share. WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe” checked in fifth (5.9, including 0.2 for its stream).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), “Felger & Mazz” finished with a 21.6 share, good for first place. WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria” tied for sixth (4.2, with no share from streaming). The station announced Wednesday that Meghan Ottolini will join Christian Fauria and Lou Merloni as a full-time host beginning in early May.

In the 6-11 p.m. window, the Sports Hub, which features “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights as well as Bruins and Celtics broadcasts, finished first (13.9).

WEEI’s programming, which includes “Mut at Night,” took fifth (4.8, with no additional share for streaming).

In the fall, the Sports Hub was first (20.7), while WEEI was third (5.6).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

