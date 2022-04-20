fb-pixel Skip to main content

5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, UN says

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated April 20, 2022, 49 minutes ago
A Ukrainian refugee held her child cries after she arrived at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on April 18, 2022.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

BERLIN — The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million.

More than half of the total, over 2.8 million, fled at least at first to Poland. Although many have stayed there, an unknown number have traveled onward. There are few border checks within the European Union.

UNHCR said on March 30 that 4 million people had fled Ukraine. The exodus was somewhat slower in recent weeks than at the beginning of the war.

In addition to the refugees, the U.N. says that more than 7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.


