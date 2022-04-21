fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston April 24-30

Updated April 21, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Neil Gaiman (”Neil Gaiman’s Chivalry”) reads at 8 p.m. at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Friday.courtesy of MasterClass

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Melodie Winawer (”Anticipation”) and Kerri Maher (”The Paris Bookseller”) read in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

MONDAY

Leila H. Farsakh (“Rethinking Statehood in Palestine: Self-Determination and Decolonization Beyond Partition”) reads virtually and in-person at 5:30 p.m. at Tufts University . . . Michael Meyer (”Benjamin Franklin’s Last Bet: The Favorite Founder’s Divisive Death, Enduring Afterlife, and Blueprint for American Prosperity”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (virtual tickets are $5 and in-person tickets are $10) . . . Nicola Griffith (”Spear”) is in conversation with Alix E. Harrow at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Linda Melconian (”Lay it on the Table: A Change Agent in Action: When Tip O’Neill Led the House of Representatives to End the Vietnam War”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

TUESDAY

Anne F. Hyde (”Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West”) reads at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Ed Kashi and Alison Nordström (”Abandoned Moments: A Love Letter to Photography”) are in conversation with Glenn Ruga in person at 6:30 p.m. at The Griffin Museum of Photography (tickets are $15 for admission or $55 for admission and a signed copy of the book) . . . Rachael Cerrotti (”We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory & Migration”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Peabody Institute Library . . . Adam Van Doren (”In the Founders’ Footsteps: Landmarks of the American Revolution”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Yelena Lembersky (”Like a Drop of Ink in a Downpour: Memories of Soviet Russia”) is in conversation with Weina Dai Randel in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Gregory Mone (”Atlantis: The Brink of War (Atlantis Book #2)”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Cameron Chittock and Amanda Castillo (”Mapmakers and the Lost Magic”) read at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Katie Cotugno (”Birds of California”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Corin Hirsch (“Forgotten Drinks of Colonial New England: From Flips & Rattle-Skulls to Switchel & Spruce Beer”) reads at 7 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Caroline Kautsire (”What Kind of Girl?”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Milton Public Library . . . Gordon S. Wood (”Power and Liberty: Constitutionalism in the American Revolution”) is in conversation with Richard D. Brown virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual admission and $10 for in-person admission).

WEDNESDAY

Malcom Ferdinand (“Decolonial Ecology: Thinking from the Caribbean World”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Don Lee (”The Partition”) is in conversation with Jennifer Haigh in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Michael Benson (”Gangsters vs. Nazis: How Jewish Mobsters Battled Nazis in WW2 Era America”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kathleen Teahan (”For the People, Against the Tide: A Democratic Woman’s Ten Years in the Massachusetts Legislature”) reads at 7 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts . . . John Gilstrap (”Crimson Phoenix”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library . . . Sy Montgomery (”The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Canton Public Library . . . Carley Moore (”Panpocalypse”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wild Child . . . Paula Austin (”Coming of Age in Jim Crow DC: Navigating the Politics of Everyday Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.

THURSDAY

Alec Carvlin (“How to Bake a Universe”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at Dedham Public Library . . . Tressie McMillan Cottom (”Lower Ed: The Troubling Rise of For-Profit Colleges in the New Economy”) is in conversation with Sandy Alexandre at 5:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Sara Manning Peskin (”A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain”) is in conversation with Suzanne Koven at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jennifer Barber (”The Sliding Boat Our Bodies Made”), Danielle Legros Georges (”Island Heart”), George Kalogeris (”Winthropos: Poems”), and Fred Marchant (”Said Not Said: Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gretchen Legler (”Woodsqueer: Crafting a Sustainable Rural Life”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Linda Hoffman (”The Artist and the Orchard: A Memoir”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Azar Nafisi (”Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times”) is in conversation with Mary Warnement at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Jennifer Haigh (”Mercy Street”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Maynard Public Library . . . Terry E. Carter (”Brown Skin and the Brave New World: A Poet’s Anthem”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Medford Public Library . . . Michael J. Moore (”We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility”) is in conversation with Stormy Mayo virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Center For Coastal Studies . . . Eliza Knight (”The Mayfair Bookshop: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and the Pursuit of Happiness”) is in conversation with Bryn Turnbull at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

FRIDAY

Theresa Brown (”Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Yuyi Morales (“Bright Star”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Neil Gaiman (”Neil Gaiman’s Chivalry”) reads at 8 p.m. at the Emerson Colonial Theatre (ticket prices depend on seat selection).

SATURDAY

Kevin McCloskey (”We Dig Worms!”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library . . . Mark Hoffmann (”A Penny’s Worth”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Milla Vane (“A Heart of Blood and Ashes”) reads at 11 a.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Eric Luper and Joe Whale (”The Good, the Bad and the Hungry”) read at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Pamela Kelley (”The Nantucket Inn” and “Plymouth Undercover”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Plymouth Public Library . . . Pamela Reynolds (”Revamp: A Memoir of Travel and Obsessive Renovation”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at The Fort Point Arts Community (admission requires a donation) . . . Jeffrey Rediger (“Cured: Strengthen Your Immune System and Heal Your Life”), Lissa Rankin (”Sacred Medicine: A Doctor’s Quest to Unravel the Mysteries of Healing”), and Nancy Slonim Aronie (”Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (But Gorgeously Yours) Life Story”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at Lanoue Gallery.

