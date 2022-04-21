Author readings around Boston April 24-30

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Melodie Winawer (”Anticipation”) and Kerri Maher (”The Paris Bookseller”) read in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
Leila H. Farsakh (“Rethinking Statehood in Palestine: Self-Determination and Decolonization Beyond Partition”) reads virtually and in-person at 5:30 p.m. at Tufts University . . . Michael Meyer (”Benjamin Franklin’s Last Bet: The Favorite Founder’s Divisive Death, Enduring Afterlife, and Blueprint for American Prosperity”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (virtual tickets are $5 and in-person tickets are $10) . . . Nicola Griffith (”Spear”) is in conversation with Alix E. Harrow at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Linda Melconian (”Lay it on the Table: A Change Agent in Action: When Tip O’Neill Led the House of Representatives to End the Vietnam War”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY
Advertisement
Anne F. Hyde (”Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West”) reads at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Ed Kashi and Alison Nordström (”Abandoned Moments: A Love Letter to Photography”) are in conversation with Glenn Ruga in person at 6:30 p.m. at The Griffin Museum of Photography (tickets are $15 for admission or $55 for admission and a signed copy of the book) . . . Rachael Cerrotti (”We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory & Migration”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Peabody Institute Library . . . Adam Van Doren (”In the Founders’ Footsteps: Landmarks of the American Revolution”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Yelena Lembersky (”Like a Drop of Ink in a Downpour: Memories of Soviet Russia”) is in conversation with Weina Dai Randel in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Gregory Mone (”Atlantis: The Brink of War (Atlantis Book #2)”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Cameron Chittock and Amanda Castillo (”Mapmakers and the Lost Magic”) read at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Katie Cotugno (”Birds of California”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Corin Hirsch (“Forgotten Drinks of Colonial New England: From Flips & Rattle-Skulls to Switchel & Spruce Beer”) reads at 7 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Caroline Kautsire (”What Kind of Girl?”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Milton Public Library . . . Gordon S. Wood (”Power and Liberty: Constitutionalism in the American Revolution”) is in conversation with Richard D. Brown virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual admission and $10 for in-person admission).
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Malcom Ferdinand (“Decolonial Ecology: Thinking from the Caribbean World”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Don Lee (”The Partition”) is in conversation with Jennifer Haigh in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Michael Benson (”Gangsters vs. Nazis: How Jewish Mobsters Battled Nazis in WW2 Era America”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kathleen Teahan (”For the People, Against the Tide: A Democratic Woman’s Ten Years in the Massachusetts Legislature”) reads at 7 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts . . . John Gilstrap (”Crimson Phoenix”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library . . . Sy Montgomery (”The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Canton Public Library . . . Carley Moore (”Panpocalypse”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wild Child . . . Paula Austin (”Coming of Age in Jim Crow DC: Navigating the Politics of Everyday Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Alec Carvlin (“How to Bake a Universe”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at Dedham Public Library . . . Tressie McMillan Cottom (”Lower Ed: The Troubling Rise of For-Profit Colleges in the New Economy”) is in conversation with Sandy Alexandre at 5:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Sara Manning Peskin (”A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain”) is in conversation with Suzanne Koven at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jennifer Barber (”The Sliding Boat Our Bodies Made”), Danielle Legros Georges (”Island Heart”), George Kalogeris (”Winthropos: Poems”), and Fred Marchant (”Said Not Said: Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gretchen Legler (”Woodsqueer: Crafting a Sustainable Rural Life”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Linda Hoffman (”The Artist and the Orchard: A Memoir”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Azar Nafisi (”Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times”) is in conversation with Mary Warnement at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Jennifer Haigh (”Mercy Street”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Maynard Public Library . . . Terry E. Carter (”Brown Skin and the Brave New World: A Poet’s Anthem”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Medford Public Library . . . Michael J. Moore (”We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility”) is in conversation with Stormy Mayo virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Center For Coastal Studies . . . Eliza Knight (”The Mayfair Bookshop: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and the Pursuit of Happiness”) is in conversation with Bryn Turnbull at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Advertisement
Theresa Brown (”Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Yuyi Morales (“Bright Star”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Neil Gaiman (”Neil Gaiman’s Chivalry”) reads at 8 p.m. at the Emerson Colonial Theatre (ticket prices depend on seat selection).
SATURDAY
Kevin McCloskey (”We Dig Worms!”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library . . . Mark Hoffmann (”A Penny’s Worth”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Milla Vane (“A Heart of Blood and Ashes”) reads at 11 a.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Eric Luper and Joe Whale (”The Good, the Bad and the Hungry”) read at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Pamela Kelley (”The Nantucket Inn” and “Plymouth Undercover”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Plymouth Public Library . . . Pamela Reynolds (”Revamp: A Memoir of Travel and Obsessive Renovation”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at The Fort Point Arts Community (admission requires a donation) . . . Jeffrey Rediger (“Cured: Strengthen Your Immune System and Heal Your Life”), Lissa Rankin (”Sacred Medicine: A Doctor’s Quest to Unravel the Mysteries of Healing”), and Nancy Slonim Aronie (”Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (But Gorgeously Yours) Life Story”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at Lanoue Gallery.