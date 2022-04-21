Celebrating 50 years of AGNI, a group reading of ‘Moby-Dick,’ and a virtual literary festival from Newburyport

The venerated literary magazine AGNI was founded half a century ago by Askold Melnyczuk, who, as an undergraduate, wanted to make a magazine for the force and fire of a new generation of writers and artists. Since 1972, under the leadership of Melnyczuk, Sharon Dunn, Sven Birkerts, and William Pierce, the magazine has published work by titans of the literary world — Heaney, Szymborska, Glück, Simic — as well as to an ever-flowing river of up-and-comers. To celebrate its 50 years, AGNI is running a series of six virtual conversations over the coming months in collaboration with Brookline Booksmith. The series begins this Monday, April 25, at 8 p.m., with a conversation between Birkerts and Joan Wickersham. On May 23, poetry editor Jessica Q. Stark will talk with Shangyang Fang. On June 20, Julia Brown will talk with Sara Majka; Jennifer Kwon Dobbs will talk with Kimiko Hahn on July 25. On Sept. 19, Mary O’Donoghue will talk with Maurice Carlos Ruffin; and the finale, on Oct. 17, will bring together Melnyczuk, Dunn, Birkerts, Pierce, and assistant editor Shuchi Saraswat. For more information, visit brooklinebooksmith.com/events .

‘Moby-Dick’ Marathon returns in person

“There was yet, it then seemed to me, many a pleasant haven in store; and meads and glades so eternally vernal, that the grass shot up by the spring, untrodden, unwilted, remains at midsummer.” So Ishmael waxes hopeful in “Moby-Dick,” and there’s some optimism in the air. After two years of virtual programming, next weekend marks the in-person return of the fifth annual “Moby-Dick” Marathon at the Provincetown Public Library. The relay reading of the entirety of Melville’s white whale epic begins this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. It runs until 5 p.m. on Friday; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Provincetown has its own rich whaling history; the industry made it one of the wealthiest towns in Massachusetts in the late 19th century, and it launched the third most whaling voyages in the US between 1820 and 1920. The reading will involve 110 participants over the course of more than 24 hours. People interested in reading can contact the library. Admission to the marathon is free and takes place at the Provincetown Public Library, 356 Commercial St., in Provincetown. For more information, visit provincetownlibrary.org.

17th annual Newburyport Literary Festival

Up on the North Shore, the 17th annual Newburyport Literary Festival takes place this coming weekend, with a series of virtual events running April 29 through May 1, including readings, panel discussions, and conversations. The festival kicks off with “From Debut to HBO: Kim Johnson on Her First Book.” Authors include Mona Awad, Danielle Legros Georges, Rachel Yoder, Azar Nafisi, Lan Samantha Chang, Desmond Hall, Kit Mayquist, Regie Gibson, Elizabeth Strout, Mayukh Sen, Lily King, Meredith Hall, Kirun Kapur, and many others. Topics include “Dumplings and Dysfunction: In the Kitchen with the novel ‘The Family Chao’”; “Two Authors, One Book: The Unspoken Collaboration of an Author and Illustrator of a Children’s Book”; “The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times”; “Fear and Haunting in the 21st Century: The Gothic Novel Gets an Update”; “Campus Culture: The Academic Novel Comes of Age”; “Climate Change in Fiction”; “The True Story of One Ship’s Battle Against the Slave Trade”; “I’m Sorry for Your Loss: Writing About Grief”, among a rich variety of other topics and themes. For more information, and to register, visit newburyportliteraryfestival.org.

Coming out

“The Trees Witness Everything” by Victoria Chang (Copper Canyon)

“Seven Steeples” by Sara Baume (Mariner)

“Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor” by Kim Kelly (Atria/One Signal)

Pick of the week

Ilana Friedman at Belmont Books in Belmont recommends “The Promise” by Damon Galgut (Europa): “Although on the surface “The Promise” is about a deathbed request from a wife to her husband, it is just one of the many broken and unfulfilled promises which permeate this brilliant, searing, Booker Prize-winning novel. Galgut’s gift for language, for observation, and for storytelling had me wishing I had nothing but time to read this book.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of "Wake, Siren."