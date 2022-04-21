Local bestsellers for the week ending April 17

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel.

2. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

3. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

4. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

5. French Braid Anne Tyler Knopf

6. Run, Rose, Run James Patterson, Dolly Parton Little, Brown

7. Young Mungo Douglas Stuart Grove Press

8. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

9. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

10. The Diamond Eye Kate Quinn Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

Advertisement

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

3. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole Susan Cain Crown

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir Delia Ephron Little, Brown

7. Write for Your Life Anna Quindlen Random House

8. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

9. Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons Jeremy Denk Random House

10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

Advertisement

5. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Vintage

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

7. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

4. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine Serhii Plokhy Basic Books

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. The Soul of an Octopus Sy Montgomery Atria

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.