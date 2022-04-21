Through ‘Howards End,’ Matthew López found a portal into his epic drama about gay men

His mom bought him the book, he quickly devoured it, and it became one of his favorites. Fast-forward to López’s early 30s and he’s lying in Sheep Meadow in Central Park on a bright sunny day rereading the novel. As he leafed through the biographical sketch of the author in the back of the book, he was reminded that Forster was gay, closeted to all but his closest friends. “It took me a while to understand that my affinity for that story and my kinship with Forster had to do with the fact that it’s the work of a gay writer. I think I picked up on the vibrations of that as a teenager without even realizing it.”

One may as well begin with the Sunday afternoon in 1992 when Matthew López first encountered the E.M. Forster classic “Howards End” at a local theater in his hometown of Panama City, Fla. As a movie-obsessed 15-year-old, he asked his mom to take him to see the Merchant-Ivory film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson and Anthony Hopkins, after church one week. “For a young Puerto Rican kid growing up in Florida, there was nothing of my life up on that screen,” López says of a tale set in turn-of-the-century Edwardian England. “But it didn’t matter. I was sucked in by the story, and it overwhelmed my senses completely.”

Then an idea for a play struck like a lightning bolt. “I was like, Oh! You take ‘Howards End,’ you set it in present-day New York. And instead of it being about three families from three social classes, it’s about three generations of gay men. You deal with the AIDS epidemic and its after-effects on succeeding generations. It was really one of those crazy eureka moments.”

What eventually emerged was more sprawling and expansive than he’d originally envisioned. The ensuing two-part drama, dubbed “The Inheritance,” captured four Tony Awards, including best play, after it opened on Broadway in 2019 following an acclaimed world premiere in London the previous year.

SpeakEasy Stage Company is now mounting the first stateside production outside of New York. Directed by Paul Daigneault, the theater company’s producing artistic director, it will be presented in repertory, with each part running about three hours long, at the Calderwood Pavilion through June 11.

“It’s an intensely personal play,” says López. ”This play is about what it means to me to be a gay man and to understand my life through the prism of being a gay man.”

While “The Inheritance” focuses on three generations of gay men living in contemporary New York City, the younger characters, in their 20s and early 30s, have come of age in a world of increasing acceptance of LGBTQ people. But while AIDS is no longer a death sentence, the scars of the epidemic and the virulent homophobia of that earlier time continue to exact a psychological toll on successive generations.

“As a gay man in his late 30s when I started writing the play, it is about my attempt to understand what happened to gay men in the generation before mine,” he says. “It’s my attempt to understand why I felt such an attenuated relationship with older gay men, if I had one at all.”

Growing up in the conservative Florida Panhandle, López was a closeted gay teenager who was bullied in school. He says that “The Inheritance” is informed by his perspective of coming of age in the ‘80s and ‘90s in the shadow of the AIDS crisis but not experiencing the worst of the epidemic first-hand — losing friends, lovers, and colleagues to the disease — as the generation before him did.

Indeed, López says he couldn’t help but equate being gay with dying of AIDS and that had deep-seated effects. “I spent much of my younger life constantly feeling guilty and fearful of having sex,” he says. “There was great trauma to that. So it took a long time to undo that damage.”

Mishka Yarovoy (left) and Jared Reinfeldt (right) rehearse a scene from "The Inheritance" at SpeakEasy Stage Company. Anabel Rios Photography

At the beating heart of “The Inheritance” are a gay couple in their early 30s, Eric Glass and Toby Darling. The culture-obsessed Eric is a loving, nurturing type who cares deeply for his friends and family, but feels a bit aimless and wonders what he should be doing with his life. The gregarious and charming Toby is an up-and-coming writer with grand dreams, but he’s struggling with inner demons from a tumultuous childhood, and his self-destructive impulses expose the fissures in his relationship with Eric.

“Eric has lived a life free from trauma, fear, and doubts. He comes from a family that loves him deeply and gave him the best education. So the question for Eric is: What do you do with all that privilege? How do you return that love into the world? How do you take care of other people?” López says. “With Toby, he’s had an incredibly hard life. He was starved of love growing up. As Eric says to him, ‘The tragedy of your life wasn’t the things that happened to you, but rather your attempt to deny that they happened to you, trying to live a life that isn’t yours.’ ”

He says that he used to think of Eric and Toby as the two halves of himself, the healthy and unhealthy sides doing battle with each other. “I think I needed to tell myself that as I was writing them. Now they are so much their own selves,” says the playwright.

While “Howards End” served as a “jumping-off point” and a blueprint for “The Inheritance,” López says the play “has taken on a life of its own” while remaining true to the spirit of the novel. Most of the main characters in “The Inheritance” have their parallels in “Howards End,” and there are allusions and echoes of various plot developments.

Early in the play, Eric befriends an older gay man, Walter, who’s married to wealthy Republican businessman Henry Wilcox and owns a country house upstate that served as a sanctuary during the darkest days of the epidemic. López also turned Forster, known as Morgan, into a character in the play. He serves as a spectral mentor and father figure to the younger men and helps them tell their story.

At a time when LGBTQ rights are again under assault and the gay community is being used as a political punching bag, “The Inheritance” not only examines the reverberations of the past but speaks to the turbulence of a nation in flux and still deeply divided.

As López dove deeper into the writing, he began to feel a real connection and “kinship” with Forster, especially after he read the original manuscript for “Howards End” and the author’s “locked diary” at King’s College in England. The experience, he says, was akin to communing with the dead.

Indeed, despite all the adulation “The Inheritance” has received, López says the best compliment he’s been paid came from Peter Jones, the librarian at King’s College who administers Forster’s copyrights. “He told me, ‘Morgan would have loved this play. He would have loved how he’s presented in it, and he would have loved the story that you’ve told.’ That validation was very gratifying and brought it all full circle for me.”

THE INHERITANCE

