The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman gives introspection an ever-shifting sonic landscape

“I think of genre as coming second to emotional intention or lyric, or the texture of the record,” says Lindeman, who brings her band to the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville April 28. “It’s sort of like clothes. It’s something to play with, it’s something that signifies.” For her, the important question is “what is this record trying to be?”

Tamara Lindeman, the Canadian singer-songwriter who records and performs as the Weather Station, has never made the same record twice. It’s no surprise, then, to hear how different the two records she released in just the past year sound. Her piano plays a prominent part on both, but there’s a deliberate, sometimes almost funereal slowness to the songs on “How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars,” released in March, that is a complete changeup from the outsize character of last year’s “Ignorance” and its epic string punctuations and swirls, its urgency of rhythm and tempo.

“The timbre and production and arrangement of it is very important to that. But I’m not going to hold the record down to something exterior to it like genre.”

Lindeman describes the songs on “How Is It …,” her sixth album under the Weather Station moniker, as “gentle, and internal, and not ready for the world” — so “not ready,” in fact, that she was hesitant to release them at all. “I just wanted to make the record,” she says via Zoom. “I wanted it to exist, but I thought quite seriously about not releasing it.”

The differences between her two recent albums notwithstanding, Lindeman views the two as companions because all of their songs were written at the same time. She even signals that connectedness with the covers she gave the two records; each features a photo of her in a similar setting with a similar pose and expression on her face. On the cover of “How Is It …” she is wearing a suit that has the cover of “Ignorance” printed on it.

She says that “emotionally, a lot of the experience of both records is about broken communication, and cognitive dissonance, and being misled. When I look at them, I see a lot of desire to be known and to know.” She thinks that taking them together is “a nice way of absorbing their lyrics and themes.”

As changeable as the music of the Weather Station is from record to record, what has stayed constant is Lindeman’s approach to songwriting and the lyrical character of her songs. She remains unwedded to traditional rhyme scheme or song structure; her songs are invariably first-person, often involving an “I” and a “you,” frequently presented by someone narrating an interior moment or experience into the middle of which the listener is dropped to make what the listener will of it. Witness these beginnings: “I drove out in the desert in a rental car. And I climb up on the roof and lie in wait” (“Stars”); “Waiting outside the club in a parking lot, I watched some bird fly up and land on the rooftop” (“Parking Lot”); “Got in the car, and the cold metallic scent of snow caught in my throat as I reached out to turn on the radio” (“Subdivisions”).

“I think that a lot of the songs are like a little piece of thought, you know, like I was thinking this or I’m realizing this,” Lindeman says.

“I write the way I do is because fundamentally I’m always trying to grapple with having a mind and all the things it does,” she continues with a laugh. “I think a lot of writers become obsessed with romance or the problem of relationship. I’m stuck in the problem of thinking, and feeling.”

She uses her songs to express her concerns, be they the climate crisis or her country’s past treatment of Indigenous people or, perhaps less topically, the nature of ignorance itself (“It’s such an interesting thing, how it works and what it does, and how it lives and what perpetuates it, and why there are ways in which we often choose to remain in ignorance about various things”). But rather than taking a didactic approach, she refracts those concerns through a particular experience, and their appearance is elliptical or indirect, or glimmers through.

“I think that the didactic approach is something people don’t have space for, but they have space to be like, ‘I feel that same unsettled feeling’ ” that a song is expressing. Setting forth your experience in this way is non-judgmental, in her view. “I’m not saying anything about your experience, I’m just saying this is my experience, emotionally or whatever it is, and there’s room for interpretation, or for the person to say, ‘That’s not my experience, but I can listen to you.’ ”

THE WEATHER STATION

At the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. April 28 at 8:30 p.m. $20. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

