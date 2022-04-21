Amazon to expand Prime to online stores outside its site

Amazon is extending the benefits of a Prime subscription to online stores beyond its own site, a move geared toward boosting revenue from merchant fees and expanding its logistics footprint. The company said Thursday the new service it calls “Buy with Prime,” will initially be available by invitation for merchants who ship their products using Amazon’s warehouse and delivery services. Then, it will be rolled out for merchants who don’t sell on Amazon or use its delivery services. Amazon said the service will only be available for US customers. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as free delivery and returns. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT CARDS

Bank of America to make credit and debit cards from recycled plastic

Bank of America said it will make all of its plastic credit and debit cards from recycled material beginning next year. All of the cards, which will feature a recycling logo, will be manufactured using at least 80 percent recycled plastic, Bank of America said in a statement Thursday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it’s the first US-based bank to make the change across all its debit and credit cards, with the transition intended to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and energy and water use. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STUDENT LOANS

As moratorium expiration looms, many borrowers still can’t make payments

The US moratorium on student-loan payments is slated to be lifted at the end of August, but more than half of borrowers said they wouldn’t be able to make a single monthly payment today if they had to. That’s one takeaway from a survey conducted by Payitoff among 1,000 student-loan borrowers this month. The payments and the accrual of interest have been paused since the beginning of the pandemic to give relief to the 43 million Americans burdened with an outstanding student debt. An estimated $1.75 trillion was due as of late 2021, the majority of which to the federal government. The moratorium has since been renewed six times, but the continued extension has created confusion among borrowers, with 28 percent unaware of the most recent extension through Aug. 31, according to the survey. Nearly 40 percent don’t know how much their monthly payments will be when it does expire. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

World’s largest sovereign wealth fund lost $74 billion in first quarter

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, posted its first quarterly loss since 2020 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China roiled markets. The Oslo-based fund lost $74 billion in the first quarter, according to a statement on Thursday. It shed 5.2 percent on stocks, where it has the bulk of its investments, and 4.8 percent on fixed income. The world’s biggest owner of publicly traded companies faced a worsening outlook already before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine dented the global markets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Veteran Zamboni driver sues over firing

A popular Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings said he was dismissed for urinating in a drain. Al Sobotka filed a discrimination lawsuit this week against Olympia Entertainment, two months after he was fired, following 51 years with the Red Wings. His lawyer said he has a health condition that causes him to frequently urinate. Sobotka, 68, couldn’t get to a restroom so he urinated in a drain that carries ice runoff from the Zamboni machines at Little Caesars Arena. Someone saw him and apparently reported it in February. “He thought no one was in the building,” attorney Deborah Gordon said. “He was given no warning, no second chance.” Olympia Entertainment said it wouldn’t comment on a legal matter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Nestle price hikes biggest in more than 10 years

Nestle is hitting consumers with its steepest increase in first-quarter pricing in more than a decade, lifting the cost for everything from Nespresso capsules to Purina dog chow to blunt the impact of surging food inflation on its profitability. Pricing rose 5.2 percent in the first quarter, the most for that period since at least 2012, the maker of DiGiorno frozen pizzas said Thursday. Even Nespresso, a brand that has kept prices fairly stable for years, is getting more expensive, increasing 3.1 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Google releases new European policy on tracking cookies

Google said it’s rolling out a new European-wide policy allowing users to more easily avoid being tracked on the Internet via cookies. The search giant said it did “a full redesign” of its approach after years of pressure from the region’s data protection watchdogs. The new measures will first be rolled out in France and will soon be extended across the continent, including non-EU members UK and Switzerland. Google said it’s had several conversations with watchdogs and got “specific direction” from the French data regulator, CNIL. The watchdog on Jan. 6 slapped Google with a record national fine of 150 million euros ($163 million), together with a 60 million-euro fine for Facebook, over the way the companies manage cookies, giving them three months to provide Web users a simple mechanism to refuse cookies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RAILROADS

Union Pacific profit up, despite congestion on rails

Union Pacific hauled in 22 percent more profit during the first quarter because it charged more and delivered 4 percent more shipments even as it struggled to clear up congestion along its rail network. The Omaha, Neb., railroad said Thursday it earned $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $1.3 billion, or $2 per share, a year ago. Union Pacific’s chairman, president, and CEO Lance Fritz said the railroad delivered solid financial results but failed to meet customer expectations for service. Federal regulators plan to hold a hearing next week after several groups of shippers complained about delayed deliveries that disrupted their business. Fritz reiterated that the railroad is hiring aggressively, bringing more locomotives out of storage, and putting limits on some shipments to help get freight moving smoothly again. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REALITY TELEVISION

Former star of Real Housewives sues over alleged racism

Former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” NeNe Leakes sued the companies behind the show on Wednesday, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Atlanta says Leakes, who is Black, complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is white, but that only Leakes suffered consequences. Leakes, 54, a TV personality and actor whose legal name is Linnethia Monique Leakes, spent seven seasons as one of the central stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” between 2008 and 2020. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalls pickups and SUVS over faulty wipers

Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the United States because the windshield wipers can break and fail. The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Also included are F-250, 350, 450, and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS