Outgoing BPDA Director Brian Golden to receive $200,000 payout

Golden’s separation package includes a payout of $111,132.29, or the value of six months of compensation, as well as $50,165.85 in accrued vacation time and $34,414 in unused sick leave. The agreement also includes a cash payment equal to 16 months of the city’s share of Golden’s health insurance premiums. That amount was not disclosed, though the average annual family health insurance premium in Massachusetts cost $21,424 in 2019, according to state data .

Golden this month signed a letter of resignation effective May 1, after eight years at the helm of the BPDA. On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced James Arthur Jemison II, a senior official with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, as the city’s new Planning Chief and will ask the BPDA board to name him as director at the board’s May 12 meeting.

Brian Golden, the outgoing director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, will depart City Hall early next month with a separation package valued at roughly $200,000.

By comparison, outgoing Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius will receive more than $300,000 in severance when she departs in June.

Golden’s separation agreement, obtained by the Globe from the BPDA, notes he “has provided the BPDA with commendable services, with no wrongdoing or misconduct” and that both Golden and the BPDA “wish to amicably facilitate” his resignation.

Golden was the longest-serving director in the BPDA’s 65-year history, joining the agency in 2009 and then becoming director in 2014 at the behest of former Mayor Martin J. Walsh. Golden oversaw a modernization of the powerful agency, including its rebranding as the BPDA from the Boston Redevelopment Authority. During his tenure, the city underwent a massive building boom, with the BPDA approving some 90 million square feet of development.

“Under your direction, in a broad stroke, this agency went from being a 20th century organization to being a 21st century organization,” BPDA board member Carol Downs said at the group’s April meeting. “That took a tremendous amount of effort and leadership from everybody at the agency, and also set up the agency and the city for tremendous success going forward. I think in the future ... your tenure here will be looked at as a really very, very successful time for the BPDA.”

