US jobless claims eased last week, showing tight job market

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week to a level that’s consistent with an exceptionally tight labor market.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 2,000 to 184,000 in the week ended April 16, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 180,000 initial applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits dropped to 1.42 million in the week ended April 9, the lowest since 1970.