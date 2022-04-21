A new habitat for gorillas, images from Armenia, and ‘Golden Girls’ fans go cruising

See gorillas wandering around trees, a waterfall, climbing vines, and other features in their new habitat at the Franklin Park Zoo. Gorilla Grove offers more than 8 acres of living space for six gorillas, including Kitombe, his mate Kiki, and their three offspring. Corridors lead to a central observational outpost within the habitat, giving you a unique perspective as you observe the animals. Also watch scheduled training sessions at the zookeeper training area. Zoo New England participates in a national program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help ensure the survival of animals, such as critically endangered gorillas. Gorilla Grove access included with general admission: free for under 2 to $22.95 for 13 and older. 617-541-5466, www.zoonewengland.org .

Brookline fundraiser for Ukraine

Still wondering how you can help support Ukraine? Visit the Coolidge Corner Theatre April 24 at noon for a screening of “The Guide,” a 2014 Ukrainian film set against the backdrop of Soviet efforts to exterminate Ukrainians in the 1930s. The Stand with Ukraine Through Film fundraiser includes introductions by Mass. Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem and state Representative Tommy Vitolo and music by a Ukrainian trio on piano, violin, and cello. After the film, Dr. Yuri Shevchuk, a Ukrainian cinema expert from Columbia University, will lead a brief conversation with the audience. All proceeds from the event go to Human and Civil Rights Organizations of America Inc. to be used to support Ukraine relief efforts. Tickets start at $25; online donations accepted. coolidge.org/ukraine.

Winslow Martin shares some of his favorite stories and images during an event called “We Wait for Your Return: A Love Letter to Armenia” at Northeastern University’s Blackman Auditorium, May 7 at 8 p.m. Handout

Images and music from Armenia

Experience Armenia through the lens of a Boston-based photographer who has spent more than 20 years traveling throughout the country. Award-winning photographer Winslow Martin shares some of his favorite stories and images during an event called “We Wait for Your Return: A Love Letter to Armenia” at Northeastern University’s Blackman Auditorium, May 7 at 8 p.m. Armenian musician Astghik Martirosyan will also perform folk songs, liturgical music, and original pieces with her five-piece band. Tickets start at $25. www.wewaitforyourreturn.com.

Stay at a research station and base camp located 125 miles north of Labrador’s northernmost community. Handout

THERE

Go off the grid in Labrador

Stay at a research station and base camp 125 miles north of Labrador’s northernmost community. The Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station welcomes international researchers, Inuit elders and youth, and travelers from around the world between July 20 and Sept. 7. Connect with other visitors during communal meals, learn about the culture and history of the Torngats, help conduct research on the grounds, and go on unforgettable excursions. Take a guided tour to Hebron, an ancient Inuit settlement; Ramah, home to the only known source of a semi-translucent form of chert — a valuable stone that was used for precision toolmaking 7,500 years ago; and Nachvak Brook, which marks the start of a 100-year-old Inuit trail. Even getting here is an adventure: Fly into the Saglek Airstrip, walk 15 minutes to a beach (accompanied by armed “bear guards”), and then take a 40-minute boat ride by Zodiac to the base camp. Choose from the three- to seven-day Tuttuk (Caribou) Adventure (starting at $6,660) or Amaguk (Wolf) Adventure, geared to avid backpackers (starts at $6,121). thetorngats.com/excursions.

"Golden Girls" fans rejoice: The Celebrity Summit cruise ship resumes its Golden Girls Fan Celebration at sea in 2023.

Celebrate ‘Golden Girls’ at sea

“Golden Girls” fans rejoice: The Celebrity Summit cruise ship resumes its Golden Girls Fan Celebration at sea in 2023. Hop aboard the renovated ship in Miami on April 8, 2023, and spend six days and five nights cruising with stops in Key West and Cozumel. While onboard, take part in “Golden Girls”-themed trivia events, dance parties, costume contests, and musical shows. Stay tuned to find out who will join you on the cruise (previous guests have included “Golden Girls” writer Stan Zimmerman, producer Marsha Posner Williams, and Melinda McLanahan, sister to Rue McLanahan, who played Blanche on the show). Rates start at $1,690; book now. goldenfansatsea.com.

If you’re a fan of cornhole, you’ll love TowerBall, a waterproof, packable, and fun toss game that’s great for the beach, campsite, or backyard — or even a big family room. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A fun travel game for all ages

If you’re a fan of cornhole, you’ll love TowerBall, a waterproof, packable, and fun toss game that’s great for the beach, campsite, or backyard — or even a big family room. The game includes a durable four-sided collapsible tower (made of polypropylene plastic) that easily clicks together for setup, eight bean bag-like balls in blue and green, and a backpack-style carrying case. Each side has a different number of holes, from one to four. Pick your challenge: Rack up points by seeing how many times you can get a ball through the hole(s) on each side (TowerBall Classic) or be the first to get a ball through every hole on the tower, including the opening on top (Around the Tower) — or make up your own game. Best of all, it’s great for all ages. $189.99. calibergames.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.