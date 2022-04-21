Singer-songwriter Ashe is on the road back to Boston

For singer-songwriter Ashe, performing in Boston is “like coming home.” Her “Fault Line” tour through North America and Europe includes a sold-out show at the Royale in Boston on April 29. Born Ashlyn Rae Willson, she was raised in San Jose, Calif., but came to Boston as a teenager to attend Berklee College of Music, where she majored in contemporary writing and production (she graduated in 2015). “Playing in Boston is definitely almost more special than a hometown show,” said Ashe in a recent phone call from Portland, Ore., where she performed one of her first shows on the tour. “There’s just something about playing Boston, because that’s where I started my journey of discovering who I was and who I wanted to be and what kind of music I wanted to make. Boston and I have a unique relationship.” Known to many for her 2019 single “Moral of the Story,” which was featured in the 2020 Netflix film “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” she released her debut studio album, “Ashlyn,” in 2021. She averages 7.4 million Spotify listeners a month and has collaborated with a variety of artists, including FINNEAS, with whom she performs a duet on the song “Till Forever Falls Apart.” When asked what fans can expect at her Boston performance, Ashe said, “I’m just planning on blowing their absolute minds. I always like to say it’s more than therapy. We scream together, we cry together, we laugh together. … I can’t wait.” We caught up with Ashe – who lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Spencer Rohre, a brand partnership specialist for Huckberry, and their rescue dog, Tucker – to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination? Just a cabin somewhere in the mountains up by Yosemite. It smells like firewood and home.
Favorite food or drink while vacationing? A classy glass of merlot.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’d love to travel to Italy and will be playing Milan on this tour — on June 13 — for the first time. I am Italian, so it’s something about wanting to return to my roots, I think. I’m a pretty big fashion buff, so I’m really excited to get to Milan just for the fashion and see if Gucci will let me stop by and hang out for a while.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Can’t leave home without a candle and a comfy sweat shirt.
Aisle or window? Aisle because I hate asking people to move for me on the plane when I need to get up to pee.
Favorite childhood travel memory? We would always go to [Lake] Tahoe for Christmas with my family. That was our little tradition. During the song “When I’m Older,” which I sing during the set, there are actually a bunch of video clips of me in ski class from Tahoe when I was 5 or 6 years old.
Guilty pleasure when traveling? I always buy a Shape or Cosmo magazine when I’m at the airport.
Best travel tip? Bring a humidifier. As far as I’m concerned, dry air will kill you every time. I almost always have a portable one. It helps with my voice, and also with just feeling healthy and good. Because when you dry out, it tires your body out and [weakens] your immune system.
JULIET PENNINGTON