Singer-songwriter Ashe is on the road back to Boston

Favorite vacation destination? Just a cabin somewhere in the mountains up by Yosemite. It smells like firewood and home.

For singer-songwriter Ashe, performing in Boston is “like coming home.” Her “Fault Line” tour through North America and Europe includes a sold-out show at the Royale in Boston on April 29. Born Ashlyn Rae Willson, she was raised in San Jose, Calif., but came to Boston as a teenager to attend Berklee College of Music, where she majored in contemporary writing and production (she graduated in 2015). “Playing in Boston is definitely almost more special than a hometown show,” said Ashe in a recent phone call from Portland, Ore., where she performed one of her first shows on the tour. “There’s just something about playing Boston, because that’s where I started my journey of discovering who I was and who I wanted to be and what kind of music I wanted to make. Boston and I have a unique relationship.” Known to many for her 2019 single “Moral of the Story,” which was featured in the 2020 Netflix film “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” she released her debut studio album, “Ashlyn,” in 2021. She averages 7.4 million Spotify listeners a month and has collaborated with a variety of artists, including FINNEAS, with whom she performs a duet on the song “Till Forever Falls Apart.” When asked what fans can expect at her Boston performance, Ashe said, “I’m just planning on blowing their absolute minds. I always like to say it’s more than therapy. We scream together, we cry together, we laugh together. … I can’t wait.” We caught up with Ashe – who lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Spencer Rohre, a brand partnership specialist for Huckberry, and their rescue dog, Tucker – to talk about all things travel.

Ashe in Seattle, where she kicked off her four-month "Fault Line" tour of North America and Europe.

Advertisement

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? A classy glass of merlot.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’d love to travel to Italy and will be playing Milan on this tour — on June 13 — for the first time. I am Italian, so it’s something about wanting to return to my roots, I think. I’m a pretty big fashion buff, so I’m really excited to get to Milan just for the fashion and see if Gucci will let me stop by and hang out for a while.

Advertisement

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Can’t leave home without a candle and a comfy sweat shirt.

Aisle or window? Aisle because I hate asking people to move for me on the plane when I need to get up to pee.

Favorite childhood travel memory? We would always go to [Lake] Tahoe for Christmas with my family. That was our little tradition. During the song “When I’m Older,” which I sing during the set, there are actually a bunch of video clips of me in ski class from Tahoe when I was 5 or 6 years old.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I always buy a Shape or Cosmo magazine when I’m at the airport.

Best travel tip? Bring a humidifier. As far as I’m concerned, dry air will kill you every time. I almost always have a portable one. It helps with my voice, and also with just feeling healthy and good. Because when you dry out, it tires your body out and [weakens] your immune system.

Advertisement

JULIET PENNINGTON