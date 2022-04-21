So that’s where our neighbors went! Exploring Loyalist legacy of Saint John, New Brunswick

The French first established a trading post where the Saint John River meets the Bay of Fundy in 1631, and the fledgling community passed to British hands in 1713. But modern Saint John really took off when 14,000 British Loyalists arrived in 1783 from the American colonies. They settled both banks of the river and in May 1785, George III gave them a charter as the City of Saint John, the first city in Canada. If you come to New Brunswick to explore the beaches, geological wonders, and vast parklands of the Fundy Trail Parkway, it’s worth setting aside a couple of days to enjoy the area’s modest (population about 71,000) urban center.

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — As Cantabrigians, we’ve always felt a twinge of sympathy for the Tories who fled their fancy homes on Brattle Street during the American Revolution. Not that we would have preferred being British subjects, but those Loyalists left behind some pretty choice real estate. Then we visited Saint John, New Brunswick, and we didn’t feel so bad.

Advertisement

Saint John is so conscious of its roots that it established a Loyalist Trail walking tour that weaves in and around the historic center of the now-sprawling city. It’s a shorthand guide to explore the city’s roots and see how it grew. Whether the Loyalists originally hailed from Massachusetts or one of the other colonies, many of them found prosperity in Canada.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Loyalist House is one of Saint John's oldest residential buildings. David Lyon

Not surprisingly, a key historic stop on the trail is the Loyalist House, one of the oldest surviving residences. The extended Merritt clan and their servants fled from Rye, N.Y., and arrived in what would become Saint John in 1784. They seized on the chance to start a new life and founded a very successful dry goods business. David Merritt put some of that wealth into building what is now known as the Loyalist House. The two-story Georgian near the center of town clearly suggests a prosperous lifestyle.

Advertisement

Guides are particularly enamored of the still operational Lemuel Gilbert combination piano-organ and the complex kitchen fireplace and beehive oven. Described as ‶state of the art″ when the house was finished in 1817, it served the family until the Merritts sold the house in 1958. They never installed a stove. The elegant central staircase was designed with unusually wide and short steps so that ladies could avoid lifting their skirts and exposing their ankles. The two adjoining master bedrooms emulated the sleeping arrangements of Britain’s king and queen. The youthful Prince of Wales, later Edward VII, slept in one of them during a visit in 1860.

The Old Burial Ground is surrounded by Memorial Park in central Saint John. Patricia Harris

Other stops along the trail include handsome King’s Square, one of the city’s original four squares and home to a two-story bandstand memorializing Edward VII. Just across Sydney Street, the trail continues at the Old Burial Ground, where mossy stones memorialize residents from 1784 until 1848. The square around it, a memorial garden, was transformed in 1994 into a modern park with ceremonial gates, garden benches — and a Beaver Fountain with cast bronzes of Canada’s favorite rodent.

Dating from 1876, Saint John City Market is the oldest market in continuous use in Canada. The roof supports inside the massive brick hall look like an upended ship’s hull — a reference to the city’s shipbuilding past. Its aisles are lined with fruit and vegetable vendors, fishmongers and butchers, and a slew of small stalls selling everything from British imports (Scottish Irn Bru soda anyone?) to maple syrup in every imaginable size and novelty packaging. Slocum & Ferris (established 1895) even sells fresh dulse, or, as a shop clerk called it, ‶that weird seaweed.″ Since we had cooking facilities when we visited Saint John, the market was great for supplies or for a quick lunch of grilled or fried fish, burgers, or kebabs.

Advertisement

Old and new Saint John come together at Market Square. The inlet called Market Slip is the city’s equivalent of Plymouth Rock — the spot where the first Loyalists landed in May 1783. But like Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace, this former warehouse district has been completely redeveloped as a destination. Cruise ships berth along this stretch of waterfront, and the water’s edge is thick with restaurants and bars, most offering outdoor dining.

Dulse is one of the local specialties sold at Slocum & Ferris in Saint John City Market. David Lyon

Saint John has an ambitious public art program and a number of pieces are at Market Square, including the whimsical ‶Timepiece″ (1984) by John Hooper. You’ll find several more pieces on the Harbour Passage, a 2-kilometer wheelchair-accessible trail from Market Square out to the Reversing Falls Rapids Lookout. The scenic stroll reveals some superb overviews of the city’s inner harbor and climbs to a high bank of a gorge left behind in the ancient collision of continents. The falls are famous, but in a very low-key Canadian way. Around three hours after low tide, the powerful incoming Fundy tides overwhelm the Saint John River and push its flow back inland. This creates some small whirlpools in the shallows, but nothing like a tidal wave demolishing the river.

Advertisement

Redeveloped as an attraction in itself, Market Square was originally Saint John's waterfront warehouse district. David Lyon

Back in Market Square, the ‶Moosehead Challenger″ rivals ‶Timepiece″ as a favorite photo op. The lifesize bronze moose was erected courtesy of Moosehead Breweries Ltd., which claims to be Canada’s last Canadian-owned major brewery. We’ve tried Moosehead Lager stateside, but it turns out that the brewery makes an extensive line of ales and beers, including various fruit ‶radlers.″ The blueberry is probably the local favorite among these fruity ales. The brewery tour runs for about an hour and covers every step in the 28-day beer-making process, including the final canning line.

Produce abounds along the aisles of Saint John City Market. Patricia Harris

Drinking beer seems to be almost a patriotic duty for Canadians, so it’s no wonder that many Saint John eateries serve the products from Moosehead as well as several local craft breweries. In keeping with the Loyalist theme, we settled in at Britt’s Pub + Eatery for a steak and ale pie and a plate of fish and chips made with a Moosehead ale batter. Even the menus maintain a certain loyalty to the crown.

Contact Patricia Harris and David Lyon at harrislyon@gmail.com

In warm weather, Britt's Pub + Eatery has outdoor dining on its back deck. David Lyon

IF YOU GO …

Prices are in US dollars at exchange rate of $1USD=$1.27CAD.

Where to stay and eat

Chipman Hill Suites

1, 5, and 9 Chipman Hill and other nearby historic buildings

506-693-1171, chipmanhill.com

Nine heritage properties with 87 suites split between monthly and nightly stays offer a taste of the good life that loyal British subjects found in Saint John.

Advertisement

Studio suites from $203.

Britts Pub + Eatery

42 Princess Street

506-214-5335, brittspub.ca

English style pub boasts broad beer list and excellent pub fare, including some British specialties. Burgers and sandwiches $13-22, plates $13-$35. Closed Mondays.

What to do

Loyalist House

120 Union Street

506-652-3590, loyalisthouse.com

Plans to open for season late June; see Facebook page (facebook.com/MerrittHome/) for schedule. Adults $5CAN or $5USD, children $2CAN or $2USD (cash only).

Saint John City Market

47 Charlotte Street

506-658-2820, stjcitymarket.ca

Open Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Moosehead Brewery Tour

89 Main Street West

506-635-7000, moosehead.ca/tour

Mon.-Fri. tours must be booked in advance online and participants must wear close-toed shoes with flat heels. Children may tour but only guests 19+ may sample beer. Adults $13.75, ages 7-18 $4.

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.