Want to feel like you’re in some kind of CGI fantasy dreamscape? Visit Vancouver

But on a recent brisk and sunny afternoon, I was starving. Worse yet, I was on the highest point in Vancouver in the middle of the 130-acre Queen Elizabeth Park. There was one dining option: the dreaded tourist trap restaurant with a scenic vista. Breaking my own rule, I grabbed a table on the deck and ordered. Shortly after I realized that maybe I needed to start ditching some of my rules. The restaurant, called Seasons in the Park , was quite good. The view was extraordinary.

VANCOUVER — One of the basic tenets of travel is to never eat at the tourist trap restaurants perched on scenic vistas in heavily-trafficked areas. Everyone knows you’re just paying for the view, and the quality of the food varies between “meh” and “ick.” If you get lucky you might get an “eh, whatever” kind of meal.

I paid the check and grabbed my things, but the waitress explained that the scenery transforms as the sunset paints the downtown glass skyscrapers and distant mountains. She convinced me to stay, so I ordered a glass of wine and watched the blue sky go pink, and then slip into a deep violet slumber.

Herein lies the lesson (finally!). If there’s one thing you need to know about Vancouver, it’s that you should be outside. As much as humanly possible, even if it’s at a tourist trap restaurant that turns out not to be a trap. No matter where you turn, there are mountains, beaches, rain forests, public art, and parks. There are plenty of things to do inside (we’ll get to the food scene momentarily), but walking around outside felt like entering some kind of CGI fantasy dreamscape. C’mon, how could one city be surrounded by so many snow-capped mountains?

As you may have already guessed, it was my first time in Vancouver. As you also may have guessed, I was a fan.

As a Vancouver virgin, there were some basic activities I needed to check off my list, and that started with getting on a bicycle. It’s an infinitely bike-friendly city with miles (otherwise known as kilometers in these parts) of dedicated bike lanes. On my first day, I booked a bike tour through the city to get a better feel for my surroundings.

When the group departed, it was drizzling and gray. But the weather here changes more often than Cher swaps out wigs. I didn’t think much of it until I heard angry claps of thunder. I could handle the torrential rain that followed. But when the sleet began and I couldn’t see where I was going, I thought “Maybe this isn’t a great day for a ride.” I spoke too soon. Hail began pelting us, bouncing off our helmets, and our guide said, “This is the wettest tour I’ve ever given.” This was coming from a man who works in a city that gets an average of 93 inches of rain a year.

A rainbow falls over totem poles in Stanley Park, Vancouver. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Perhaps it would be more helpful if I told you what I saw aside from sleet and hale. We began in Stanley Park, a 1,000-acre oasis. It’s the largest urban park in Canada and it even has its own temperate climate rain forest. I recommend you bike the 6-mile Stanley Park seawall, where you’ll see (among other things) the most visited attraction in British Columbia, the nine totem poles at Brockton Point. There’s also a lighthouse, beaches, and bays. And yes, more mountains. Sadly the mountains are not visible through hail.

The weather was so miserable that a majority of the group, and even the hearty guide, voted to stop the tour. I pretended to be disappointed, but under my soaked clothes I was thrilled. “The Day After Tomorrow”-style weather gave me an excuse to go back and explore my temporary neighborhood, the West End. I chose it because it’s adjacent to the aforementioned Stanley Park, borders the beaches of English Bay, and encompasses the gayborhood of Davie Village. There are small restaurants and shops here, and it’s close to downtown.

More importantly, it includes the Ramen District, and yes, that’s as delicious as it sounds. It’s not a formal designation, just a nickname. More than a quarter of the population of Vancouver is Chinese, so Asian food is plentiful. Although ramen isn’t traditionally Chinese — debate the origin among yourselves — it’s plentiful and popular here. I stopped in at Marutama Ramen Westend. Sitting at the counter I could watch the action in the kitchen and enjoy my noodles. The aosa ramen (chicken broth, pork char siu, aosa seaweed, and green onion with thin noodles) was exactly what I needed to defrost from my bike ride. But wander up Robson Street toward downtown and you’ll encounter dozens of ramen places. My official recommendation is to look for the ramen joint with the longest line.

Employees at the Hobbs Pickles stand inside the Granville Public Market in Vancouver. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The inclement weather gave me an excuse to hop the tiny ferry for the five-minute trip to Granville Island to visit the Granville Public Market. Round trip is $5. Yes, the Public Market is touristy as all get-out, but there are some fantastic food booths. Try the Perogi Place and Hobbs Pickles. The island, which actually isn’t an island, is also home to shops and art galleries.

When the weather was slightly clearer the next day, I dove into another essential Vancouver activity, the Capilano Suspension Bridge. Many tour packages include the bridge, but I recommend taking the free shuttle to the bridge from downtown, or taking public transportation. It’s located in North Vancouver (not far from downtown), but the forest feels prehistoric. The wobbly suspension bridge swings 230 feet over the Capilano River. It’s a novelty to walk across, but it’s narrow and easily gets jammed with people taking selfies — otherwise known as selfie speed bumps. Admission to the park is $50.

The Capilano Suspension Bridge Cliffwalk puts visitors in the rain forest. Lucas Finlay Photography

I much preferred the Cliffwalk, which is adjacent to the bridge and provides more dramatic views from a cantilevered walkway above the suspension bridge. It was far less crowded than the bridge, so there were fewer selfie speed bumps along the way.

I spent time at the Museum of Vancouver, which tells the history of the city, and the much-loved Museum of Anthropology at UBC, which focuses heavily on the First Nations of the Northwest Coast. The Museum of Vancouver is a quick stroll, while the Museum of Anthropology is where you’ll want to focus your cultural exploration time. But I’m really much more of a neighborhood guy.

My favorite way to explore is to walk, get lost, and stumble into something unexpected. Thankfully I’m very talented at getting lost and Vancouver is an easy city for walking, dabbling in the bike share program, or trying the easy-to-navigate public transportation system.

My favorite discovery while getting lost was East Vancouver, which is called East Van by the cool kids. Commercial Drive (simply known as the Drive) runs through East Van and is the city’s version of Little Italy, but you can find just about any kind of restaurant here. Even better, there are 22 blocks of second-hand stores, record shops, independent boutiques, and restaurants. Did I spend too much time meandering here? Absolutely, and I loved it.

Vancouver is a city of well-defined neighborhoods. Most tourists stick to Gastown and the newly emerging Yaletown for ease and concentration of restaurants. But please go outside these normal haunts. Many of the city’s neighborhoods are worth a visit, along with the restaurants tucked away in their borders. I either ran out of time and didn’t get a chance to truly absorb them, or ran out of space to describe them. My story is just the tip of the ice cube. Remember this when you land in Vancouver to board your Alaskan cruise or head to Whistler to ski. Build in a few days for Vancouver. Or, just go to the city for the heck of it. JetBlue is introducing direct flights to Vancouver this summer with ridiculously low introductory fares. It’s Boston’s only direct flight here, but if you’re feeling JetBlue averse, there are plenty of other ways to get here.

Gastown is the city’s oldest neighborhood, and therefore the most charming if you crave cobblestone streets. But along with the cobblestones, there’s a lot of sidestepping tacky souvenir shops. Thankfully I did the research for you. If you need souvenirs, try Make Gastown, which features locally made clothes and gifts, or Nook, which also focuses on Canadian-made goods. One more Gastown recommendation and then we’re moving on: The best pizza I’ve ever consumed (and I’ve consumed a lot of it) was at Di Beppe Restaurant. A fennel sausage, onion, provolone, and rosemary pizza may not sound like the most innovative combination, but the caramelized onion lent just the right amount of sweetness to the savory sausage. If I had another 1,000 words, I would fully describe the wonders of the crust.

The elevators in the Marine Building, an Art Deco gem in downtown Vancouver. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

I needed to give Yaletown equal time, so after a day in Gastown I stopped by a speakeasy located behind a burger restaurant called Hundy. The Stockroom describes itself as “tropical island vibes meets intoxicant stockroom.” What that means is that this is a cool new bar. I didn’t really pick up on the “tropical” vibe. I asked a trio of Lufthansa flight attendants sitting next to me at the bar what they thought. Heed my advice, people: Never start a conversation with a trio of Lufthansa flight attendants at a speakeasy. Several drinks later the four of us began a karaoke bar crawl through Vancouver that ended at a place called Funky Winker Beans with a sloppy singalong to Nena’s 1984 hit “99 Luftballons.” Don’t judge, we all have a Funky Winker Beans lurking somewhere in our past.

Cherry trees in bloom at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

What I needed after the bar crawl, in addition to fistfuls of ibuprofen, was to get back outside. Thankfully I was in Vancouver during the city’s cherry blossom festival, which runs April 1 to 23. The city is so serious about the tiny pink flowers that it has a blossom tracker. I decided to cheat and head directly to the 55-acre VanDusen Botanical Garden, where I was guaranteed all the cherry blossoms one man can stand. The garden has about 1,000 varieties of rhododendrons, a large sino-Himalayan garden, a cypress pond, and other pretty things. “Pretty things” is an official botanical term for lots of flowers.

The afternoon in the botanical garden was the boot in the behind I needed to forge ahead with my day. It also fortified me for the night ahead, which included going to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the Las Vegas Magic. It was the first time I’d attended a hockey game where Cirque du Soleil provided entertainment at intermission. Even though I’d lost my voice to karaoke, I still managed some croaking and raspy cheering. I’d like to think it helped. The Canucks won 5-4.

"A-maze-ing Laughter," a 2009 bronze sculpture by Yue Minjun, sits near English Bay in Vancouver. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.