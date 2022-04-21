fb-pixel Skip to main content

50 pets rescued from Connecticut kennel fire

By The Associated PressUpdated April 21, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Photographs are displayed on a fence at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, Texas on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in memory of the multiple dogs who died in a fire there in 2021.Jay Janner/Associated Press

Emergency responders rescued 50 dogs and cats from a fire at a pet boarding facility in Westport after three people had escaped the flames by jumping from a second-floor window, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Wednesday in a two-story building on Post Road East, Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman of the Westport Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded and found heavy fire on the second floor of the building, which housed a pet boarding facility on the first floor and basement and an apartment on the second floor, Gootman said.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they searched the building and determined that the three people on the second floor had jumped to safety from a window, Gootman said. None of the building residents required hospitalization.

Advertisement

Westport firefighters and police officers removed approximately 50 dogs and cats from the boarding facility, Gootman said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video