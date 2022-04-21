50 pets rescued from Connecticut kennel fire

Emergency responders rescued 50 dogs and cats from a fire at a pet boarding facility in Westport after three people had escaped the flames by jumping from a second-floor window, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Wednesday in a two-story building on Post Road East, Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman of the Westport Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded and found heavy fire on the second floor of the building, which housed a pet boarding facility on the first floor and basement and an apartment on the second floor, Gootman said.