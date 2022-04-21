Best things to do in RI this week: April 22-29

I have so much to mention this week, I gotta make like a kid with a box of cold pizza strips (why don’t other states have that?) and dive right in.

It’s a star-studded week in the Ocean State. From Olympic great Nathan Chen to Olympic great Shaun White, to the surprising Rhody connection to Amazon Prime’s Emmy-winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a viral video legend, and plenty of ways to celebrate Earth Day.

If you haven’t seen it yet, this is an Earth Day must-stop: WaterFire Art Center’s “Planet Earth, the Environment and our Future.” On display through May 1, you’ll take in Gaia, a 23-foot diameter artwork by Luke Jerram, gently spinning overhead in the cathedral-like Main Hall. Visitors can experience seeing the Earth as it appears from space. A great reminder, on so many levels right now, that we all call the same rock home. Exhibition runs through May 1. 475 Valley St., Providence. 401-273-1155. Details here and here.

FREE TREES

Go ahead, plant your own red maple. Head to the Middletown Public Library and pick up a red maple seedling to plant in your own backyard. #PlantPower Free. April 23, 1-3 p.m. 700 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

RISING SEAS

Meanwhile, another Earth Day-themed art exhibit: “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” is on view at Imago Gallery in Warren. Work from various artists focus here on rising sea levels. It’s open now. Plus: You’re invited to a free, public reception for the artists April 23 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Imago Gallery. 36 Market St., Warren. Details here.

GREEN ART

Inspired by Andy Goldsworthy — who uses site-specific sculptures and land art using only natural materials — Smithfield hosts “Earth Day Art Making” April 22. Goldsworthy has made incredible installations around the world, including noted Storm King Art Center. Rhode Islanders will build their own Goldsworthy-esque sculptures to either install in the pine forest, add to a large installation, or keep. Forage for found materials or bring materials of your own to add to the installation. 374 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Details here.

BILL HARLEY

Two things every Rhode Islander under age 45 grew up with? Awful Awfuls and Bill Harley. When I was a lil’ Rhody kid back in the ‘90s, Harley concerts were the coolest days in school. I had all his cassettes tapes. “50 Ways to Fool Your Mother” remains a classic. And let’s not forget the former Rhody resident’s submission for “unofficial Rhode Island State Song,” “The Size of the State of Rhode Island.” (Actually, it’s a pretty fitting Earth Day song.)

Now the five-time Grammy nominee and full-on children’s music legend plays Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Earth Week Extravaganza: Harley, nature crafts, guided hikes, even soil-testing. Tickets from $10. April 23, 4- 6 p.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

“BREAD AND MILK” GUY IN RHODE ISLAND

OMG, people, this is not a drill. The “Bread and Milk guy, aka Vic DiBitetto is doing stand-up in East Greenwich April 22 and 23. I have actually quoted him before in this column never dreaming that Bread and Milk guy would ever be here IRL. As we all know from that classic clip alone, dude is hilarious. The fever-pitch at the end of the video… priceless. He told the Globe that video “literally put me on the map,” and when he takes the stage, fans sometimes give him loaves of white bread and milk. See him April 22 and 23 at the Greenwich Odeum. #GottaGetTheBreadandMilk. Tickets from $46. Doors 7 p.m., shows 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here. Learn more about his video here.

PORTSMOUTH MENAGERIE

Ahh! Watch out! It’s a giraffe, and an elephant, and bears… and …Sorry, false alarm. They’re made of plants. Yup, the Preservation Society of Newport County’s Green Animals Topiary Garden is now open for the season, featuring some 80 topiaries in the shape of animals and geometric designs, 19,000 daffodils, some 6,000 tulips and “thousands of uncommon and unusual flowering bulbs.” 380 Corys Lane, Portsmouth. Open daily 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Adult tickets from $20; prices subject to change. Tickets sold in packages with house tours. Details here.

MUSICA BONITA

¡Bom dia, amigos! Time to get your fado on. PPAC hosts the annual International Portuguese Music Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievement in the music industry by artists of Portuguese ancestry. Like the Grammys, the show also features performances by prominent artists. Unlike the Grammys, you can walk the red carpet and buy tickets to the after-party. #BonsTempos. From $50. April 23, 7 p.m. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here and here.

MEET THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL’S MOTHER

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans, rejoice: It’s your chance to meet a cast member of the Emmy-winning period comedy. Marin Hinkle, who plays Rose Weissman — aka Rachel Brosnahan’s mom, and Tony Shalhoub’s wife — is also a Brown alum (1988). She’ll talk about crafting a career in the industry in a free campus event, open to public, on April 23 at 3 p.m. Hinkle also played Judith Harper-Melnick on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, and landed roles everywhere from Showtime’s “Homeland” to “Grey’s Anatomy” to “Speechless.” Free. Agora Lobby, Stephen Robert ‘62 Hall, 280 Brook St. Details here.

STARS ON ICE

I was obsessed with all things Olympics as a kid, often “figure skating” in socks on the kitchen floor. One of my most indelible childhood memories: seeing Scott Hamilton & co at Stars on Ice at the old Providence Civic Center. The modern equivalent is happening: Nathen Chen & co at Dunk. Don’t miss Stars on Ice April 24, with the Quad King Nathan Chen, U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown and many more. From $30. 4 p.m. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. Details here.

SHAUN WHITE

Here’s your chance to be in the same room as a legend… No, this isn’t an invitation to my birthday party. Sorry for the confusion. (Ba-da-boom ching! I’ll be here all week, folks. Tip your waitress…) I mean an actual legend: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White — who had us all tearing up on his final Olympic snowboard run in Beijing — is headed to Rhode Island. Take part in “A Conversation With Shaun White” at URI April 28 at 8 p.m. #HeIsLegend. From $20. Details here.

MARATHON PIANO CONCERT FOR UKRAINE

I can’t think of a worthier reason to leave the house. Newport Classical hosts a Cliburn-Bound Piano Marathon, a series of five events from April 29 to May 1. All proceeds to go to World Health Organization’s Emergency Appeal for Ukraine. Performances take place at the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, which will be dressed in yellow and blue.

This is getting into next week’s column, but mark your calendar for this one: See a special presentation on 7:30 p.m. on April 30, which includes a performance from Russian-born Grammy Award-nominated violinist Misha Keylin performing music from Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk.

“I was fortunate to immigrate, as a young child, from St. Petersburg, Russia to the United States. My wife, Yuliya Keylin, is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine. We are now proud US citizens,” Keylin said in a statement. “We are in utter shock, disbelief and constant grief… Music is what brought my wife and I together. We hope and pray that this unnecessary devastation stops immediately….dedicating this performance to [Ukraine] is the least I can do. "

Newport Classical Board President Suzanna Laramee, who will perform with him, stated: “[W]e are proud to offer a presentation in honor of the Ukrainian people honor of the Ukrainian people and believe we can use the power of music to be a leader for this important cause in the Newport community.”

Bravo to all involved here — and everyone who attends. 42 Dearborn St. Details here.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.