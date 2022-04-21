Boston Health Commission urges residents to mask up in indoor public settings in wake of rise in COVID-19 cases

The statement said the recommendations come as community positivity has climbed to 6.9 percent after hovering as low as 2.2 percent last month. The amount of COVID-19 particles in local wastewater samples has increased by 109 percent over a two-week period, suggesting cases may keep rising in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the commission said that in addition to the masking recommendation, city officials are also urging residents to get tested, stay home if they feel sick, and stay up to date on their vaccinations.

The Boston Public Health Commission on Thursday renewed its recommendation that residents mask up in indoor public settings, citing a 65 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the city over the prior two weeks.

Advertisement

“With COVID-19 cases rising, we are urging all Bostonians to take extra precautions to protect yourselves, your family, and our community,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the commission’s executive director, in the statement. “If you are feeling unwell, get tested at one of our free City sites or take a rapid test. It’s also important to stay up to date on your vaccinations. We are recommending that individuals protect themselves and others by masking indoors, particularly in crowded places. These precautions are how we protect the progress we’ve made in our community.”

The statement said COVID-19 testing is an effective prevention strategy, and that people should get tested before attending large indoor gatherings or visiting people at high risk for severe disease from the virus.

The commission, the statement continued, has free walk-in testing sites around the city. More information on testing locations is available online at boston.gov/covid19-testing, and at-home rapid tests are available for purchase throughout the Hub.

As for vaccinations, the statement said getting jabbed and staying up to date with boosters reduces the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and hospitalization. Boosting, the statement said, is also critical to avoid waning immunity.

Advertisement

Citywide, roughly 73 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, and 53 percent of the fully vaccinated have been boosted, according to the statement.

“Everyone 12 and older who completed their primary vaccination series at least 5 months ago is encouraged to obtain a booster shot,” the statement said. “Second boosters are available for individuals who are age 50 or older or anyone 12 or older who has an underlying health condition that compromises their immune system who received their first booster at least 4 months ago. Free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics are open across the city, with both walk-in and by appointment options available.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.