Celtic great Bill Russell memorabilia auction set for Friday

“Hunt Auctions is honored to present the second offering from the personal collection of Boston Celtics’ legend Bill Russell,” the statement said. “The collection has been carefully preserved by Mr. Russell until its current unveiling to the public, chronicling his historic basketball career and seminal role as a leader in the Civil Rights movement, beginning as far back as the 1950s.”

Hunt Auctions, based in Exton, Pa., will put the items up for auction online starting at noon Friday, according to a statement posted to the company’s website . An auction of Russell memorabilia at TD Garden in December netted more than $5 million .

A stunning online catalog for the auction details the many items on sale.

They include a 1974 commemorative NBA Hall of Fame basketball signed by Russell; a photo signed by Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that shows boxer Muhammad Ali posing with Russell, Abdul-Jabbar, and other athletes who gathered to support Ali for refusing induction into the Vietnam War draft; and a photo of Celtics patriarch Red Auerbach embracing Russell that’s signed by Auerbach with an inscription reading, “To Bill, A Great Friend & The Greatest, Red Auerbach,” according to the catalog.

“The significance of Bill Russell to the NBA is difficult to measure, but can certainly be attained to some degree through his stunning career statistics,” the statement said. “Bill’s legacy to the NBA, the Civil Rights movement, and commitment to social justice is more challenging to quantify.”

Russell’s well-known as one of the greatest players in NBA history. He was a 12-time All-Star, a five-time MVP, and an 11-time champion. He was the first Black coach in league history and led the Celtics to a pair of titles in three seasons at the helm. He later guided the Seattle SuperSonics to two playoff appearances during his four years there from 1973-77.

When Russell, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1975, received his second induction as a coach last year, he praised the late Auerbach in a video message recorded for the event.

“This honor would never be possible without my good friend Red Auerbach,” Russell said. “Red was a visionary. When he first asked me if I wanted to coach the Boston Celtics, I wondered, ‘Could I coach Bill Russell?’ Coaching the Celtics was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences I had during my 13 years in the NBA.”

Russell, 88, joined Bill Sharman, John Wooden, Lenny Wilkens, and Tommy Heinsohn as the only Hall of Famers to be inducted as a player and a coach.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

