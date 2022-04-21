Charts: What’s the wealthiest town in Massachusetts? See Census data on income and poverty.

Massachusetts residents have some of the highest incomes in the nation, according to recently released Census data.

According to American Community Survey 5-year estimates, Massachusetts was third among states ― behind only Maryland and New Jersey ― in highest median household income. Massachusetts also boasts lower poverty rates than most other states in the United States, with about 7 percent of families living below the poverty line, lower than the national poverty rate of 9 percent, and 10th lowest among states.

But Massachusetts’ relative wealth masks wide income inequality across communities: The wealthiest town, Dover, had a median household income six times higher than that of Springfield, the community with the lowest median income.