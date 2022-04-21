Driver leads State Police on chase on Mass Pike that ended in Framingham

What should have been a routine stop for an expired registration turned into a chase that ended with the State Police using spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle Thursday morning.
At 8:02 a.m. State Police tweeted that the suspect was taken into custody in Framingham following the pursuit on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike. No injuries were reported.
“Initial reason for attempted stop was expired registration,” the tweet said. “Driver refused to stop. Troopers put down spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle.”
