Get ready for political commercials to start interrupting ‘The Price is Right’

Kalus’s campaign bought commercials to air during several prominent daytime shows, and the ads will also air during news programs on Channels 12 and 6. (It’s safe to assume she’s also buying ads on Channel 10, but nothing was filed as of this morning.)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus has purchased ads that will air across several shows on both WPRI-TV and WLNE-TV, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission. You can watch Kalus’s 60-second introductory spot here.

If you’re into “The Price is Right,” “The View,” or “General Hospital,” you’re about to start seeing your first local political commercials of the 2022 election cycle.

While the Democratic primary between incumbent Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and health care advocate Luis Daniel Muñoz has gotten the bulk of the attention in the governor’s race, Kalus burst onto the scene in recent months by announcing that she loaned her campaign $500,000 to start out.

Kalus could face a primary from Republican Rey Alberto Herrera, but she is widely expected to cruise to the nomination. Her initial ad, called “Better Tomorrow,” paints Kalus as a candidate who will make Rhode Island a more affordable place to live, give parents a voice in education, help residents battling opioid addiction, and keep neighborhoods safe.

With the Sept. 13 primary less than five months away, it won’t be long before you see the Democratic gubernatorial candidates join the airwaves. They’ll likely be competing with the Democratic candidates for the 2nd Congressional District, who, other than state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, all have virtually no name recognition.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.