Greek prime minister to give Boston College commencement address

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver the commencement address for Boston College when the Class of 2022 picks up their diplomas next month, officials said.

Mitsotakis, who was elected to the Greek parliament in 2004 and became prime minister after his New Democracy party won a majority in the 2019 elections, will receive an honorary degree from BC President William P. Leahy at the May 23 ceremony, the college said in a statement Tuesday.

Mitsotakis ran on a platform promising economic growth, jobs, and reduced taxes to revive Greece after it lost a quarter of its gross domestic product and its banks almost collapsed following the global recession of 2008, according to the statement.