Holocaust Remembrance Day gathering in Sharon ‘marks a lesson for all humanity’

Meszler said the message is particularly pertinent in light of “the atrocities going on in Ukraine.” He also noted that many of the places attacked by Russia have Jewish communities, which makes the connection to the Holocaust even stronger.

“We do this to keep the memory of those who perished alive, and to teach the lessons of ‘never again,’” said Rabbi Joseph Meszler of Temple Sinai. “Never again for the Jewish people should we ever be subjected to another Holocaust — and never again should anyone be subject to a genocide. It is a lesson for all humanity.”

The congregations of synagogues south of Boston will gather on Wednesday, April 27, at Temple Sinai in Sharon to remember the Holocaust.

Advertisement

The public is invited to the service, which starts at 7 p.m., Meszler said.

The event will focus on Jewish musicians who were persecuted and killed during the Holocaust, the loss of their gifts, and how the Nazis perverted the use of music in concentration camps, he said. For instance, some camp bands had to play during the so-called selection process as a way to deceive the newly arriving prisoners into thinking that they did not face immediate death.

The evening’s speaker is Rabbi Leonard Gordon of Temple B’nai Tikvah of Canton, whose parents were Holocaust survivors.

He will talk about his grandmother, Helen Rubinstein, and the difficult choices she had to make to survive and ultimately get to the United States — including hiding her young daughters’ Jewish identity from them so they could pass as Roman Catholics under false papers.

“When you hear from survivors, you only hear a slice of what they experienced because there is shame involved, and how do you tell those stories? A lot of values had to be compromised,” Gordon said. “My sweet grandmother was an absolute heroine. This woman did what she needed to do to survive, and for her children to survive.”

Advertisement

Temple Sinai is located at 25 Canton St., Sharon. Meszler said there would be security at the door.

“There is a sharp rise in antisemitism — and all forms of hate — and we have to be aware of this,” he said.

The sponsors of the event are Adath Sharon Sisterhood; B’Nai Tikvah in Canton; Temple Beth Emunah in Stoughton; Temple Israel of Sharon; Young Israel of Sharon; Ahavath Torah Congregation in Stoughton; Temple Beth David of the South Shore in Canton; Temple Chayai Shalom in South Easton; Temple Sinai of Sharon; and Congregation Eitz Chaim in Cambridge.

Holocaust Remembrance Day — or Yom Hashoah in Hebrew — has been observed since the 1950s to commemorate the six million Jews — plus the estimated five million others who did not meet the standard of Aryan purity — killed in the Holocaust, and the heroism of the survivors. The day also marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising on April 19, 1943, when residents of the Jewish ghetto in Nazi-occupied Poland fought back in an unsuccessful attempt to stop deportations to death camps.

The ceremony also will be available to stream on Facebook Live. For information, call 781-784-3986 or e-mail info@tisharon.org.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.