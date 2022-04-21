‘I think it’s too soon. I’m wearing mine’ - many public transit riders say they won’t drop their masks

Parks said she had chosen to sit next to a masked patron on the train.

“I think it’s crazy,” said traveler Margaret Parks, a Maine resident headed to New Jersey on Amtrak, when asked about the lifting of the mandate. “I really think it’s too soon. I’m wearing mine.”

About half the patrons waiting to board trains at South Station Thursday continued wearing masks, after a Monday ruling from a Florida federal judge struck down the nationwide mask mandate for public transit.

“I’ve been vaccinated, but still it just makes me feel more comfortable” Parks said. “I can’t tell if it’s going to make any difference, but I’m trying to. I’m old.”

Passengers spoke to Globe reporters at various subway and train stations about their feelings about masks, the mandate, and the path forward. While many patrons said they were keeping their masks on for the time being and felt the ruling was premature, others said they were ready to doff their face coverings at this stage of the pandemic.

The patrons spoke to the Globe the same day the Boston Public Health Commission renewed its recommendation that residents mask up in indoor public settings, citing a 65 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the city over the prior two weeks. Indoor public settings would include trains and buses.

A mix of riders, some wearing masks, and others choosing not to, disembarked from a commuter rail train at South Station after the mask mandate was lifted. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Nevertheless, Stephen Ornberg, of Westerly, R.I., was traveling maskless at South Station Thursday and told a reporter he wouldn’t wear a face covering on public transit any longer. He said he had taken the commuter rail into Boston from Rhode Island and noticed about half the patrons were still wearing masks.

“At this point, I think the virus is going to do what it’s done, and the people who are vaccinated are vaccinated,” Ornberg said. “It’s gotten down to a point of personal preference. I don’t think the masks are going to probably make much of a difference.”

Brandon Sherman of Sharon and Cameron Turnbull of Middleborough, both 20, also weren’t wearing masks in the busy station Thursday.

“I don’t really know how I feel about them removing the whole mandate,” said Sherman, a bartender. “I feel like [they’re needed] when you’re really close to people, like on the commuter rail. And we’re taking the Amtrak so we’re with people kind of the whole time so I think I’ll wear one then.”

Turnbull, who works for National Grid, said context is key.

“It just really comes down to how many people are around you,” Turnbull said. “If I’m with a huge group of people, I’ll keep it on.”

Melvin and Lora Olaes, a New York couple who rode the train down to Boston for a video game convention with their two young children, said they kept their masks on the whole time and plan to continue doing so on public transit.

“I personally feel like it’s fine for most people,” Lora Olaes said. “I’m immunocompromised, so I’m gonna keep wearing my mask.”

Melvin Olaes said he didn’t feel strongly either way about the efficacy of a mandate.

Cameron Turnbull (left) and Brandon Sherman said they wore their masks while riding the train into town but removed them once they disembarked at South Station. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I feel like it’s a good idea to wear a mask but I don’t think it necessarily needs to be mandated,” he said. “I think enough people have vaccines and stuff that you can make your own choice.”

Meanwhile, Emily Graham, 20, of Franklin, had her mask on at the Downtown Crossing T stop.

“I wasn’t necessarily thrilled about it,” said Graham of the mandate being lifted. “I think that it was a poor reaction when we still have like 500 people dying a day of COVID.”

And, she said, some reactions to the ruling have disturbed her.

“It’s terrifying to see the glee with which people reacted to it, particularly things like when immunocompromised people or folks who have to rely on public transport had the mask mandate dropped on them,” Graham said. “And it’s deeply upsetting to see the way that people react happily to these people’s rights ... being limited going forward.”

Travelers at South Station after the mask mandate was lifted on Thursday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

But Jennie Tsai, 49, of Bedford, N.H., was unmasked at the nearby Park Street station and said circumstances will dictate whether she wears one.

“I may err on the side of caution,” only dropping the mask “if there’s not that many people around me,” Tsai said. “And if somebody starts coughing, you just kind of use your judgment.”

At the nearby Government Center T stop, 26-year-old Giulia Trolli, a Northeastern grad student, said the mask stays on for now.

“Personally, I feel safer still wearing a mask,” Trolli said. “I know it’s not technically required anymore, like in a lot of places, but it’s just, personally, I feel like for my own sake I’d rather have it.”

Trolli said the lifting of the mandate sent mixed signals to the public.

“Knowing that other cities like Philadelphia reinstated the mask mandate ... I’m a bit confused [about] what we’re supposed to do,” Trolli said.

State officials said Tuesday that people will no longer have to wear masks on the T or at Logan Airport, in the wake of the Florida judge’s ruling.

“Customers are no longer required to wear a mask on MBTA vehicles, or at stations or facilities if they choose not to,” said T boss Steve Poftak Tuesday. “The MBTA remains committed to safety and will continue adhering to all CDC and Massachusetts’ public health guidance. The T is continuing to clean vehicles and stations regularly and upgrade air filtration systems.”

The T also said Tuesday via Twitter that the agency “continues to follow @CDCgov guidelines in encouraging people to wear face masks on public transit. Please respect your fellow passengers’ decisions.” A T spokesman said Thursday that the agency’s guidance hadn’t changed.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

