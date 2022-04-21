Kyrie Irving is an insufferable jerk. Celtics fans are under no obligation to follow suit.

In early spring, as things around here are just beginning to green up and the sweet promise of summer beckons, a good playoff run by the Celtics makes these in-between weeks pass by quickly and pleasantly. I’m just one of many who build their evening viewing habits around these games. It only gets better when the Bruins start their playoff run.

In Game 1, the Celtics won on a buzzer beater . In Game 2, the Celtics overcame a 17-point deficit and put a defensive blanket around the Nets’ best players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The first two games at TD Garden pitting the Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference NBA playoffs have been scintillating.

Advertisement

But what’s up with the unhealthy obsession some Celtics fans have with Kyrie Irving, the Nets guard and former Celtic?

Game 2 had barely begun before the “Kyrie sucks” chant rose to a fevered crescendo. No doubt, the furor was influenced by Irving’s having responded to the taunting from Celtics fans in Game 1 by repeatedly flashing his middle finger at the crowd. The NBA fined Irving $50,000 for flipping off Celtics fans. He makes $33 million a year, so that should teach him.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Sports are supposed to arouse passion, not childishness. Irving reacted to the taunts like a 12-year-old. Some in the crowd weren’t much better.

The verbal taunts of Irving are admittedly an improvement from last year, when a moronic Celtics fan threw a water bottle at him. But that’s a pretty low bar.

It has taken a generation to greatly reduce the incidence of the lame, embarrassing “Yankees suck” chant when a certain New York baseball team visits Fenway Park. But it appears a whole new generation of limited imagination is determined to make “Kyrie sucks” a fixture of the local lexicon.

Advertisement

It says more about those chanting it than about the insufferable jerk it’s aimed at.

Celtics fans have reason to dislike Irving. He came to Boston with great promise and left in shambolic retreat, after giving every indication he intended to re-sign with the team, then effectively quitting in the middle of a playoff series. He left for the Nets and convinced Durant to join him, in a quest for an NBA championship.

Last year, after scoring 39 points and leading the Nets to a win over the Celtics in a playoff game at the Garden, Irving made a point of stomping on the Celtics logo at center court, again, like a petulant child.

His self-absorption and strange off-court beliefs — he believes the earth is flat but doesn’t believe in COVID vaccines — makes him a hard guy to like or understand. Kanye could play him in the movie.

But for all his faults, Kyrie Irving is a magnificent basketball player. He’s fun to watch, possessing the ability to change his body position in mid-air, to make shots that seem physically impossible. But he’s human. He can be brilliant one night, as he was in Game 1, and positively pedestrian the next, as he was in Game 2.

He clearly doesn’t suck as a basketball player, but presumably that isn’t what those chanting “Kyrie sucks” mean.

That chant, and reacting with catcalls every time he touches the ball, seems to be exactly what Kyrie Irving wants. Stomping on Lucky the Leprechaun was about getting a reaction. His off-the-wall comments about science and conspiracy theories are aimed at getting a reaction. Otherwise, why even talk about such nonsense?

Advertisement

Rather than chanting “Kyrie sucks,” why not salute the smothering defense that Celtics guard Marcus Smart threw at Irving, taking him out of his game? Smart inspires the same intensity he plays with, a team-first guy if ever there was one. He is more worthy of being celebrated than Irving is of being denigrated.

The best way to respond to someone like Kyrie Irving, as with anyone who thinks they’re the smartest guy in the room, is to ignore him. For guys like him, being despised doesn’t hurt. Being ignored does.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.