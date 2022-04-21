Maine surfer dies after being rescued from waters off beach in Wellfleet

A Maine surfer, who was rescued after he was found unconscious Wednesday morning off of a Wellfleet beach, was later pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The surfer was identified as Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, Maine, said Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. A preliminary investigation found “no foul play,” Miltimore said.

At around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Wellfleet police responded to LeCount Hollow Beach after several 911 calls for a report of “a surfer attached to a board who was face down in the water,” Wellfleet police said in a statement.