Maine surfer dies after being rescued from waters off beach in Wellfleet

A Maine surfer, who was rescued after he was found unconscious Wednesday morning off of a Wellfleet beach, was later pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The surfer was identified as Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, Maine, said Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. A preliminary investigation found “no foul play,” Miltimore said.
At around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Wellfleet police responded to LeCount Hollow Beach after several 911 calls for a report of “a surfer attached to a board who was face down in the water,” Wellfleet police said in a statement.
Advertisement
Police said an officer and several surfers went into the water and brought the man onto the beach.
CPR was administered while Wellfleet EMS began life-saving measures, police said. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Wellfleet police and fire were assisted on the scene by the Department of Public Works, Cape Cod National Seashore Rangers, and the surfers, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Wellfleet police and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.