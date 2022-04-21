Mayor Lombardi weighs in on police, pot, and a state contract probe

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Lombardi also addressed questions about a federal investigation into a controversial state education contract that he helped to vet for Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration.

PROVIDENCE — North Providence Mayor Charles A. Lombardi, president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, weighed in favor of revamping the law for disciplining police officers and against putting recreational marijuana shops in his town.

Lombardi, a Democrat, confirmed that he voted for former Republican President Donald J. Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. “I am I’m in business, and I thought that the Donald Trump was better for business,” he said. He said he’s not sure if he’d vote for Trump again if he runs in 2024.

But at age 75, after 15 years as mayor, Lombardi confirmed he is planning to run for another four-year term when his current term expires in three years.

“I love what I do,” Lombardi said. “I just can’t stop it. And that’s a debate that I have with my children, and they think that I should be, you know, maybe getting the ‘honey do list.’ But that’s not going to happen.”

