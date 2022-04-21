Methuen man to split $1 million lottery prize with friend who did good deed for his son

A Methuen man is holding true to his word and plans to split a lottery prize with a friend who did a good deed for his son.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials said Eric Cochrane had brought his son’s guitar to John Galvin’s guitar store for repairs, and being aware that Cochrane’s son had a health issue earlier in the week, Galvin didn’t charge Cochrane anything for the work. When Cochrane insisted that Galvin take at least $40 for fixing the guitar, Galvin refused, and Cochrane decided to buy two $20 scratch tickets instead, officials said.

“If I win $1 million, we are splitting it,” he told Galvin.