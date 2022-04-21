Methuen man to split $1 million lottery prize with friend who did good deed for his son

A Methuen man is holding true to his word and plans to split a lottery prize with a friend who did a good deed for his son.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials said Eric Cochrane had brought his son’s guitar to John Galvin’s guitar store for repairs, and being aware that Cochrane’s son had a health issue earlier in the week, Galvin didn’t charge Cochrane anything for the work. When Cochrane insisted that Galvin take at least $40 for fixing the guitar, Galvin refused, and Cochrane decided to buy two $20 scratch tickets instead, officials said.
“If I win $1 million, we are splitting it,” he told Galvin.
Cochrane then ended up winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game.
“An hour later, they were on their way to Lottery headquarters,” officials said in a statement.
Cochrane claimed the prize Friday and chose the cash option of receiving a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, officials said.
Cochrane bought the winning ticket at Howe Street Superette at 163 Howe St. in Methuen, and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale, officials said.
