Military plane makes emergency landing in Chicopee after fire breaks out in cockpit

The plane was assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut Air National Guard, and the fire was reported to Major Doug Ferro, a pilot with the unit, between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m., said Master Sergeant Tamara Dabney, the public affairs superintendent for the unit. The plane made an emergency landing at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee at 8:02 p.m., and seven crew members were inside, Dabney said.

A C-130 plane out of a Connecticut Air National Guard base made an emergency landing Wednesday night at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee after the cockpit caught on fire, military officials said. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The plane originated from the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn., Dabney said.

The fire, Dabney said, occurred while crews were still in the air and crews started to put the blaze out, which prompted the emergency landing. The plane was able to land within minutes and was still on fire as it landed, but crews were able to extinguish it before emergency services arrived, Dabney said.

Two pilots, one flight engineer, one navigator, and three loadmasters were on board, Dabney said. One of the loadmasters, Dabney said, helped start the process of extinguishing the fire.

Officials from the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut Air National Guard are investigating the cause of the fire, Dabney said.

