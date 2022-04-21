fb-pixel Skip to main content

NOAA’s whale protection rules come with a shortage of supply. Maine is calling for a postponement.

By The Associated PressUpdated April 21, 2022, 1 hour ago
A North Atlantic right whale fed on the surface of Cape Cod Bay, off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. on March 28, 2018. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, reinstated protections for endangered right whales in waters off New England.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The federal government is acknowledging that supply chain issues will prevent all lobstermen from having gear needed to protect North Atlantic right whales before a May 1 deadline.

The rules will still go into effect on that date, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it will use a “graduated enforcement effort” until supply problems are resolved.

Maine's congressional delegation and governor said they were disappointed that NOAA didn't simply delay the rules.

“A better and fairer solution would be for NOAA to delay the deadline to July 1 as we have repeatedly called for,” they said.

The rules require lobstermen to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope in some waters.

That’s to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales by preventing them from becoming entangled. North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 340.

