Police officers praised for saving two people from sinking car in Dartmouth lake

“Had it not been for the selfless acts of these officers, this unfortunate incident could have turned out much worse,” Vincent said. “Not only do I applaud their heroic efforts, but also those of our dispatchers and the other first responders associated with this crash and subsequent rescue.”

Police officers on Friday night rescued two people from a car that became submerged in Lake Noquochoke in Dartmouth, and investigators believe alcohol and speed contributed to the vehicle going off the road, authorities said.

Dartmouth police said in the statement that the daring rescue unfolded around 10:40 p.m. Friday, when officers from their department and a Westport officer responded to the scene on State Road and saw a 2016 Ford Focus in the lake, with two occupants trapped inside.

The trio of officers knew precisely what was called for, and didn’t hesitate.

Dartmouth Officers Justin Amaral and Joseph Hilchey, as well as Westport Officer Jeremy Dellecese “immediately removed their duty gear and entered the water,” the statement said.

The officers swam roughly 100 feet out to the vehicle and managed to help the two people inside exit the car, before additional emergency personnel helped bring them back to shore, according to the statement.

Police said both occupants of the car and one of the officers were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where they were all treated and released for “exposure” and minor injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation but it appears alcohol and speed were factors, as well as the vehicle occupants’ unfamiliarity with the area. The statement said it’s expected the 21-year-old driver, a North Attleboro man, will receive citations associated with the crash.













