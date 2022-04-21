Portuguese music awards are coming to Providence

Both will be in Providence on Saturday for the International Portuguese Music Awards, where Ruah will be a co-host and Gonzo will be a performer.

The person who wrote and performed the title song to that show was a singer named Paulo Gonzo.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Daniela Ruah, a Boston-born and Portugal-raised actress best known stateside for her role on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” got her start in showbiz on “Jardins Proibidos” — or Forbidden Gardens — a Portuguese soap opera that wasn’t as racy as its name suggested.

It’s a small world, especially when you’re talking about both Rhode Island and Portugal, two small but proud places that are intertwined in ways that will be on display at the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday night.

“I’m very proud of our little country and our people,” Ruah, who plays agent Kensi Blye on the long-running CBS procedural drama, said in an interview. “This is just one more opportunity for me to celebrate Portuguese people.”

The event is marking its 10th anniversary, but it’s back in person for the first time since before the pandemic. It is also marking its first time in Rhode Island. The awards show had typically been held in New Bedford, but this year it will be at PPAC. Rhode Island, like Massachusetts, has a significant population of Portuguese-Americans. Portuguese is said to be the third-most common spoken language in the state, a proportion that will get a boost Saturday night, where about 95 percent of the show will be in Portuguese, said co-host Ricardo Farias.

“It’s the perfect area to celebrate,” Farias said.

Farias hosts a late-night show filmed in New Bedford and broadcast on RTP Açores called De Cá P’ra Lá. In English that means “from here to there.” That phrase could also serve as a theme for Saturday’s event, which will honor music produced by people of Portuguese descent, whether they’re in Portugal itself, the Portuguese diaspora in North America, or as far away as Malaysia.

Some tickets are still available for the event, although the after-party is sold out.

Some of the names in the lineup touted by organizers will be familiar to fans of Portuguese music, like Jorge Ferreira, Aurea, and the band Xutos e Pontapés. Also slated to make appearances are locally familiar names: Dennis Alves, the artistic coordinator for the Boston Pops, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee.

The event will be broadcast at a later date on the international channel of RTP, according to Farias. It gets plenty of buzz in Portugal, too.

Though fado might be the best known genre of Portuguese music, at Saturday’s event it will be just one of 13 categories for awards, which will also include rock, pop and other traditional music. It will be just like a typical awards show, Farias said, with awards, performances, and “hopefully with no slaps.”

“People just want to get out, and they just want to have fun again,” Farias said. “This is the event for the Portuguese living here. And not only the Portuguese — because music is a universal language. Even if you don’t understand the language, it’s a great time.”

The International Portuguese Music Awards will be held at the Providence Performing Arts center on April 23. International Portuguese Music Awards

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.