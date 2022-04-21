Suspended Chicopee schools boss indicted for lying about sending threats to police chief candidate

The office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins in a statement said the grand jury handed up indictments charging Clark, 51, with two counts of making false statements to FBI agents investigating the threats. Clark will appear in federal court in Springfield on April 27.

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted embattled Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark, who wa s suspended from her job earlier this month following her arrest on a charge of lying to investigators about threatening texts she allegedly sent to a local cop, authorities said.

Court records show the case against Clark, 51, unfolded in November, when a Chicopee police officer vying to become chief received a flurry of anonymous text messages, threatening to damage his reputation if he didn’t withdraw his application. Some of the messages, he would later tell FBI agents, included private material that he had shared with only one person: Clark.

Clark allegedly lied to FBI agents when she denied sending the texts and pretended she’d received similar warnings from unknown numbers, according to an affidavit filed in court. One message she claimed to receive included a photo of the officer and his wife at a wedding that he kept locked in his office, the officer told investigators.

Though the affidavit refers to the candidate who received the text messages as Individual 1, a source familiar with the investigation said it was a Chicopee police officer. Investigators did not say how Clark and the officer know each other.

In an interview with investigators, Clark, 51, initially said she received the wedding picture, as well as a photo of the officer driving her car through a tollbooth, from an unknown sender. But investigators determined she was the source of 99 threatening text messages to the officer, his wife, and herself, using a “burner app” to conceal her identity, prosecutors said.

Initially, Clark attempted to cast suspicion on other city employees and a member of her family, according to the affidavit, but later admitted to the bizarre and elaborate scheme, telling investigators the officer “had achieved many accomplishments based on [her] work” and she wanted to see him “knocked down a peg.”

Olanoff told reporters during his recent briefing, however, that interviews Clark gave the FBI weren’t recorded. Asked if the FBI was lying in its affidavit, Olanoff said no.

“No, we’re not saying anything as to that right now,” Olanoff said. “But we are saying that as to what is in that affidavit ... there are some problems with it, there are some inaccuracies. ... I’ll give you an example: There’s an allegation that she claimed her son sent the text messages, and that is absolutely not true. That is not something that she said.”

