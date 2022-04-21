COVID-19 outbreak infects 14 at Chelsea Soldiers Home

Officials on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases among residents of the independent living facility at the state-run Chelsea Soldiers Home, where an outbreak early in the pandemic killed at least 31 residents.

The veterans who tested positive have jobs or otherwise go out into the community routinely, and they are all now self-isolating, the state Department of Veterans’ Services said.

“Impacted residents are mildly symptomatic, are safely self-isolating, and following all guidelines from the Center for Disease [Control] and Prevention and the Department of Public Health,” the department said in a statement. “Leadership and staff continue to prioritize resident and staff health and safety and are adhering to infection control protocols and maintaining best practices for the safety of veteran residents and staff, and have increased regular surveillance testing.”