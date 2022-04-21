Fla. House OK’s congressional map backed by DeSantis

The map, which passed the state Senate on Wednesday, was drawn by DeSantis’s staff after the governor refused to accept any version that didn’t eliminate the Fifth Congressional District that stretches along the northern border and was configured mid-decade to give Black voters a chance to elect a candidate of their choice. The district is currently represented by Democratic Representative Al Lawson.

The Florida House gave final passage to a new congressional map blessed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis that favors Republicans in as many as four US House seats and erases a seat held by a Black Democrat following a last-minute sit-in by state Democrats, many of them Black.

The protest began as a Black lawmaker continued speaking after she was told her time had expired. Representative Yvonne Hinson, a Democrat, was discussing the history of the Voting Rights Act when her microphone was cut, causing other members to yell at in anger at her being silenced. They chanted, “We will not be denied,” sang “We Shall Overcome,” and bowed their heads in prayer. The session went into recess.

The final congressional map, which will now be signed by DeSantis, is the result of a months-long stand off between the governor and members of his own party who had been working on a bipartisan map that would not have dramatically changed the makeup of the congressional delegation.

But, with the process well underway, DeSantis, under pressure from far-right conservatives, including former Donald Trump adviser Steven Bannon, announced he wanted a map that better advantaged Republicans, including the erasure of Lawson’s district.

The final map also changes the configurations of another district near Orlando currently held by Representative Val Demings, a Democrat who is running for the Senate. The new lines will keep the seat Democratic but were altered to minimize the chances of a Black candidate winning.

The new lines give Republicans the chance to win as many as 20 out of 28 seats. The current delegation is 16 Republicans to 11 Democrats. The state added a new seat after the 2020 Census.

Democrats ask about efforts to fight lies in battleground states

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are seeking information from officials in key battleground states about their efforts to combat “lies and conspiracy theories” that could damage the integrity of federal elections as part of a broader investigation into the “weaponization of misinformation and disinformation” in the electoral process.

The leaders of the House Oversight and Reform and House Administration committees sent letters on Wednesday to election officials in Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Ohio — all Republican-led states — requesting the information while noting their concern about new laws affecting election administration.

“The Committees are seeking to understand the scope and scale of election misinformation in your state, the impact that this flood of false information has had on election administration, the risks it poses for upcoming federal elections, and the steps that your organization and local election administrators have taken in response,’’ Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, Democrat of New York, and House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, wrote to state election officials in the letters obtained by The Washington Post. “Our investigation also aims to identify steps that federal, state, and local governments can take to counter misinformation and prevent these lies from being used to undermine the legitimate vote count in future elections.”

Advertisement

Lofgren and Maloney specifically ask the state election officials for the most significant misinformation and disinformation claims they have encountered and the impact they have had on the administration of elections. They also ask if the officials or their staff have been subjected to verbal of physical threats stemming from “conspiracy theories, disinformation, or misinformation following the 2020 election.”

The letters arrive months ahead of the midterm elections and as many Republican lawmakers across the country continue to echo former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 elections was stolen.

The lawmakers criticized new laws in each state that were passed in the wake of Trump’s campaign to discredit the 2020 results that “unnecessarily involve partisan actors in election administration and could lead to the overturning of legitimate election results.”

In Florida, for example, Lofgren and Maloney reference GOP state lawmakers who spread false claims about election fraud to help enact legislation to fine election supervisors for operating a drop box that violates new restrictions and change the rules for election observers in a way that could “disrupt the vote count.”

Obama puts focus on effects of disinformation

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Shortly after Donald Trump was elected in 2016, then-President Barack Obama pulled Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg aside at a conference to warn him about the threat of political disinformation and fake news.

In the years that followed, Obama said relatively little about the threat of disinformation, preferring to keep a low political profile in his post-presidency.

But in recent months, the former president has started to turn disinformation into a signature issue for his public life after office, embarking on a campaign to warn the public about the harm caused by falsehoods online and the social media algorithms that spread them.

Advertisement

In a lengthy speech at Stanford University on Thursday, the former president said he felt that “one of the biggest reasons for democracy’s weakening is the profound change in how we communicate and consume information.”

Obama connected Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise of autocrats around the world to public skepticism of democratic institutions fueled in part by the splintering of information and audiences online.

“Our new information ecosystem is turbocharging some of humanity’s worst impulses,” he said, noting that years ago, a person in rural Texas wouldn’t be affected by events in a known gay neighborhood in San Francisco because you “wouldn’t know what was going on.”

He said this predicament was the result of “very specific choices” by tech companies, that, “intentionally or not have made democracies more vulnerable.”

He lamented false information peddled about the coronavirus vaccines and public health measures designed to curb the virus. “People are dying from misinformation,” he said.

Disinformation emerged as a public issue during the 2016 presidential election. Reports surfaced about Macedonian teenagers pushing out sensational fake news on online services such as Facebook, along with stories that Russia was attempting to tilt the election toward Trump.

It was at this time that Obama first pulled Zuckerberg aside to issue the private warning at a conference in Lima, Peru, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Advertisement

The following year, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter acknowledged the results of internal investigations showing that Russian operatives sowed disinformation to millions of people in the runup to the 2016 contest.

Russia never stopped trying to influence the US political landscape, but during the Trump years, Silicon Valley companies got savvier about cutting off disinformation operations on their services, even as a disinformation-for-hire industry proliferated around the world.

During the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, domestic disinformation — and the role it played in causing societal polarization — became an even bigger threat to democracy than efforts by foreign powers, say researchers and experts.

Anti-vaccine activists, extremists affiliated with QAnon, and others twisted basic facts about the public health during the pandemic to millions of people. Supporters of Trump, backed by an online army, pushed the falsehood that the election was stolen. The disinformation campaign contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection last year.

At a recent conference on disinformation organized by the University of Chicago and The Atlantic, Obama said he was deeply concerned about the erosion of civil, democratic discourse online and called for regulation of the tech industry.

“Part of the reason it’s hard to bring about change is because we live in a media environment that elevates falsehoods as much as truths, and divides people as much as it brings them together,” Obama tweeted this month.

Ala. mayor issues pardons in misdemeanor marijuana cases

Wearing a bright yellow shirt emblazoned with the words “Legalize Alabama,” the mayor of Birmingham, Ala., said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday that he had pardoned anyone in the city who had been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession charges in the last eight months of 2021.

The announcement from Mayor Randall Woodfin — which fell on April 20, or 4/20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana celebrations — came a year after he pardoned about 15,000 people in the city who had criminal convictions for possession of the drug from 1990 through 2020.

Woodfin, who urged other mayors and governors to make similar pardons, said that the effect of marijuana criminalization is still being felt by people — mostly Black and Hispanic — whose prospects are diminished by low-level convictions related to the drug.

For years, Republican state legislators and Governor Kay Ivey have opposed full legalization of marijuana, putting them at odds with Birmingham, the state’s largest Democratic city. In Alabama, mayors have executive powers to grant such pardons, and Woodfin said he would continue to issue them on a yearly basis until the law changes.

