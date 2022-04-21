Lawmakers push to uncover riches shielded by state secrecy laws

New York and Wyoming are also weighing reforms and, at the federal level, the bipartisan Enablers Act would for the first time require trust companies, registered agents, and others to scrutinize clients and report suspicious transactions.

The proposal in Alaska is part of a growing push to stop the flow of undisclosed money into the United States, which has for years drawn international wealth through state laws that provide anonymity for the owners of trusts, limited liability companies, and other financial arrangements.

Lawmakers in one of the most liberal tax havens in the United States are pressing to end a key tenet of financial secrecy by requiring the owners of highly confidential trusts to identify themselves.

State and federal lawmakers say the changes are long overdue. They cite new efforts to trace and seize the assets of Russian oligarchs as well as findings from the Pandora Papers, a global media investigation published in October by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Washington Post, and more than 150 other media outlets. The stories exposed how oligarchs, political elites, and others hide wealth in the United States and around the world.

The investigation identified 206 US-based trusts holding combined assets worth more than $1 billion. Nearly 30, many of which were in South Dakota, held assets linked to people or companies accused of fraud, bribery, or human rights abuses.

“I think this is a good moment when everyone is focused on Ukraine and on strengthening sanctions enforcement to move the bill forward, strike while the iron and steel are hot,” said Representative Tom Malinowski, Democrat of New Jersey, a key sponsor of the proposed Enablers Act. “Sanctions don’t work if you can’t find their money. … Our extremely lax laws enable them to hide it almost without a trace.”

The proposal in Alaska, introduced earlier this month by the cochairs of the state’s House Labor and Commerce Committee, would for the first time give regulators insight into individuals and families who shelter money and other assets in Alaskan trusts.

“When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, I reflected on all the ways a state could have an impact on wealth that oligarchs … might be able to hide,” committee cochair Democrat Zack Fields said. “We need transparency to make sure the bad actors are not abusing the system.”

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican who has directed state agencies to divest from Russia, has not taken a position on the proposal. Former Alaska governor Tony Knowles, a Democrat who approved the state’s first major trust law in 1996, said in an e-mail that the proposed legislation is “very timely and important protection for Alaska’s security as well as our national security.”

"If passed," he said, "Alaska would be a leader in trust assets reform."

The nonprofit Alaska Trust & Estate Professionals has opposed the measure. In a submission to lawmakers, the group said the bill "will have a complete chilling effect on the creation of trusts in Alaska."

Fields said debate in Alaska’s legislature has so far been minimal. “A bill like this given the situation in Russia certainly has more of a chance … we’ve seen in the legislature a lot of interest,” he said.

Citing the Pandora Papers and other reports, lawmakers in New York last month introduced legislation requiring limited liability companies to publicly disclose their owners. The proposal goes one step further than a new federal law requiring LLCs to provide ownership information to a government database. That information will not be made public.

"I do have a say in how we govern the world’s financial center in New York, and I see it as my responsibility to ensure our city isn’t a haven for tax evasion, money laundering, or political corruption," said New York Assembly member Democrat Emily Gallagher, who sponsored the bill.

Gallagher said she initially took up the issue to pursue anonymous landlords who listed only post office boxes as addresses. Then Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

"So much money is hidden in New York State and New York City — in particular, real estate — that it just really seemed like it was the right moment and the right move," she said.

In Wyoming, the legislature’s joint revenue committee announced a review of the state’s trust laws later this month. Trust companies in the state last year managed more than $31 billion, including assets tied to a Russian oligarch as well as the family of a former aide to a Latin American dictator.

In other states, including South Dakota — one of the most popular tax havens in the US — reforms aren’t yet on the table.

In South Dakota, with more than $360 billion held in trusts, a small group of protesters last month rallied in Sioux Falls just before the end of the legislative session to urge lawmakers to identify trust beneficiaries and freeze assets connected to Russia.

Governor Kristi Noem, Republican of South Dakota, has previously said “our trust industry does have integrity and it has been proven to be an outstanding lawful system in the country.”

The legislature adjourned without taking action.

“I had some hopes that maybe they could be shamed into doing something right after the war started, and we were flooded with images of Ukrainians being attacked,” said Andy Sivertson, a retired social worker who organized the rally. “But I have my doubts about the South Dakota legislature being able to do anything about this in the future.”