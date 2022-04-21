Study: People snoozed longer during early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

People on average slept 15.2 minutes longer in the period from March 13 to April 12, 2020, than the average of about seven hours they had snoozed before the pandemic hit. The somnolence wore off as the weeks went by: From April 13 to June 30, people got only an average of 5.5 more minutes of sleep than normal, according to the study, which was posted Thursday in the journal Sleep Health .

People went to bed later and slept longer during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, in what could have been one of the pandemic’s rare positive impacts, according to a study led by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The study also found that people went to bed later in both periods, by 18.7 and 17.9 minutes, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, and stay-at-home orders began to be issued by US states after that. Such orders, along with work-from-home directives, reduced travel and commutes, and school closures gave people “enhanced opportunities for the self-selection of sleep habits,” the study said. The National Sleep Foundation at the time urged people to follow healthy sleep habits during the pandemic to take advantage of sleep’s “restorative power.”

The study said that “alongside many undesirable changes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a unique opportunity for some to improve sleep behaviors.”

“The recommended number of hours per sleep per night for healthy sleeping is seven hours or more than seven hours,” the study’s lead author. Mark E. Czeisler of the Department of Psychiatry at the Brigham, “This increase in sleep duration helped a lot of people get over that seven-hour mark on average.”

Other studies, in the United States and other countries, have also found people tended to go to bed later and sleep longer during the pandemic, researchers noted.

The Brigham study also found that people “with persistently insufficient sleep duration and inconsistent sleep timing had higher odds of adverse mental health symptoms and substance use in June 2020.” Sleep timing is the time you go to bed. Czeisler said there’s a growing recognition that keeping regular sleep times is important.

“Findings from this study of U.S. adult users of a wearable device support sleep duration and consistency of sleep timing as potential modifiable risk factors for adverse mental health during stressful life events,” the study suggested.

Researchers noted, at the same time, that it’s not known whether sleep problems make people prone to mental health problems or vice versa. The new study provides “another piece of the puzzle,” Czeisler said.

The study suggests that “during stressful life episodes, prioritizing healthy sleep habits, including duration and regularity of sleep timing, is something that shows promise in improving mental health,” he said.

The researchers gathered data both from survey questionnaires and from users of a wearable device from WHOOP Inc. , a commercial, digital sleep wearable company based out of Boston. It looked at the sleep habits of 4,912 WHOOP users and, within that group, the sleep habits and self-reported mental health of 3,845 users.

The researchers noted that WHOOP users who participated in the study were, among other things, 71 percent male and 77 percent non-Hispanic white, so their findings might not be generalizable to the national population.









