City site provides services to youth, families

In the article “In a gang battlefield, no place to grieve” (Page A1, April 13), the Johnson Community Center in the Annunciation Road neighborhood of Mission Hill was described as closed and, therefore, failing to provide services to youth and families in the community.

The Johnson Center was closed, but in 2010 Mayor Menino brought Smart from the Start into the building to run programming supporting families and young children in the neighborhood.

Since then, Smart from the Start has offered a range of services for children, youth, and families from the Johnson Center building (with some restrictions during the height of the pandemic), and it is now open six days a week. Its services include mental health and restorative justice programs, in addition to parenting and child development services.