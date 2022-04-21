As COVID persists, the mask reveals so much about us

The decision was a legal one. The federal judge in Florida found that the government did not have the authority to mandate mask wearing. I am no legal scholar — let’s assume she’s right, that our laws do not allow such oversight. This ruling is not the same as deciding it is a good idea to go maskless.

Renée Graham is spot-on in her discussion of the foolishness and carelessness of so many who are celebrating this week’s court ruling striking down mask mandates ( “The unmasking of a selfish nation,” Opinion, April 20).

With the mandate lifted, people who were protected from others by the masks that those others wore are at risk of illness from this widely present virus. Some people who are particularly susceptible will be more so.

If seems to me that the right to breathe viral particles into public spaces is similar to blowing tobacco smoke indoors and on planes. It has been accepted that this is a bad idea. The government mandated no smoking in these spaces as a public health matter. What’s the difference?

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Marc Zauderer

Winchester





‘The American people’ — ‘I me mine,’ in other words

Renée Graham hit the nail on the head with “The unmasking of a selfish nation.” I have likewise been struck by how our American worship of “freedom” seems hell-bent on destroying any sense of communal responsibility or consideration of one’s neighbor. I am dismayed by our continually calling ourselves “the American people” when what we mean is “I me mine.”

While the issue at hand is about taking the caring (and not difficult) step of covering our mouths and noses on mass transit to protect others, we see this same selfishness again and again in other health, climate, economic, and social policies. Progress toward caring for or uplifting more of our citizens is repeatedly shouted down by those who cynically cry about the violation of their personal freedoms.

What, then, does it mean to be an American? More and more, it appears to mean having the freedom to be selfish, even cruel. As more people — and people in power — choose that path, our country becomes less and less habitable for many Americans.

Betsy Ragan

Lexington





He’ll be that rider on T with a mask, and hopefully not the only one

Re “Mass. officials: Masks will no longer be required on the MBTA or at airports” (BostonGlobe.com, April 19): The people making this decision may feel comfortable lifting the mask mandate on public transportation in Massachusetts, but as someone who generally rides both a bus and the Green Line three days a week, this decision does not make me feel more comfortable riding the T.

I will continue to wear my mask, but I hope that others will also continue to mask up in order to protect not only their fellow riders but also their friends, family members, co-workers, and most important, themselves. We may think we are done with the coronavirus, but COVID-19 is not done with us.

Edwin Andrews

Malden