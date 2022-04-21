Given US policy in Ukraine, what would the US do if China tried to take Taiwan?

Among the casualties will be the doctrine of “strategic ambiguity” that for 50 years, following Richard Nixon’s historic visit to Beijing, has governed US relations with China concerning Taiwan.

So many international security assumptions made during the 30-year period between the end of the Cold War and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will have to be reevaluated now that a new, more unpredictable era has begun.

Nixon’s 1972 meeting with Mao Zedong engendered a geopolitical shift away from China’s alliance with Russia toward a new cooperation with the United States. That shift was formally reversed on March 4, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin, meeting on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, signed a joint statement of friendship between China and Russia that knows “no limits.” Shortly thereafter, Putin invaded Ukraine.

Advertisement

You can be sure that Xi is carefully watching Putin’s attempt to bring Ukraine back into the arms of Mother Russia and how it might affect Xi’s own plans to bring Taiwan under China’s control.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

China first lost Taiwan to Japan in the Sino-Japanese War of 1904, regained it again after World War II, and then lost it in 1949 when Chiang Kai-shek, the loser in China’s civil war, retreated to the island to continue his rump Republic of China regime while Mao took over the mainland and called it the People’s Republic of China.

The quid pro quo in Mao’s agreement with Nixon to leave Russia’s orbit was that the United States would switch recognition of the Republic of China to the People’s Republic. Nixon did so but, in the Shanghai Communique that followed the Nixon-Mao meeting, the United States was careful in its wording: “All Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.”

Advertisement

The Nixon administration did not say that Taiwan should be taken over by China. The US position was, and is, that any reunification should take place peacefully with the consent of both. And US foreign policy has not since backed independence for Taiwan. In other words, the basis of the “One China” policy is that although diplomatic recognition of the one China has been transferred from Taiwan to the mainland, the United States still wants to maintain the status quo between a free, democratic Taiwan and an authoritarian China. What the United States would actually do if China attacked Taiwan to break the status quo has never been spelled out. This is the basis of strategic ambiguity. If China can’t be sure of what the United States would do, this is in itself a deterrent. But no longer.

Although strategic ambiguity served well for 50 years, the Ukraine war has made it worthless because the Biden administration has declared what the United States won’t do. It has made clear that the United States will not enter into direct conflict with another nuclear power. Therefore we have signaled to Xi that the United States will not intervene directly if he invades Taiwan, although international sanctions and the world’s reaction to the Ukraine invasion may give Xi pause.

With strategic ambiguity gone, President Biden should now either declare that the United States shall defend Taiwan as we would Japan or, barring that, make sure that Taiwan can adequately defend itself as proscribed in the Taiwan Relations Act of Jan. 1, 1979.

Advertisement

Taiwan has been slumbering, thinking the American military would always protect it. Now they know differently, and so does Beijing. With strategic ambiguity gone, the only deterrent, besides international opprobrium, is an adequately armed Taiwan. We don’t want to be playing arms catch-up, as we are doing in Ukraine today, if China attacks Taiwan.

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”