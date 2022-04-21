Moscow in the Sunshine State

Like Donald Trump, his political mentor turned detractor , DeSantis appears to be taking his budding dictator cues straight from the Kremlin. Last month, when he signed into law the execrable Parental Rights in Education bill , which bars teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with children in kindergarten through third grade, DeSantis said that teaching young kids that “they can be whatever they want to be” is “inappropriate.” Those who’ve dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” law are promoting “woke gender ideology,” he said.

He seeks vengeance against his perceived enemies. Accusations he levels at others are usually a description of his own actions. While he pretends to care about those he governs, he is most concerned with unchallengeable power. Under the guise of protecting children, he demonizes the LGBTQ community, jeopardizing their safety, health, and basic rights.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

In 2013, Putin signed a law banning so-called gay “propaganda” that criminalized giving children access to information about “nontraditional sexual relations” and LGBTQ rights. He also signed a law against “offending religious feelings.”

Advertisement

DeSantis regularly rails against “cancel culture” while canceling anything that doesn’t adhere to his white supremacist agenda. Apparently, this includes math books. More than 50 of them were rejected by Florida’s education department after the governor made the absurd claim that some contained “indoctrinating concepts” including critical race theory, the GOP’s go-to scare tactic. And no, he has yet to provide examples of what this concocted foolishness means.

Last year, Putin ranted about “cancel culture” and what he called “reverse discrimination against the majority in the interests of minorities.”

Putin is an autocrat who has ruled Russia since 1999. In a ruthless move, DeSantis is consolidating power with his GOP-centric reconfiguring of Florida’s congressional districts that — and stop me if you’ve heard this one before — would have a disproportionate impact on Black voters. The change will likely cut the number of Black Democratic representatives in Congress while boosting Republican chances to pick up House seats in November. Even a sit-in on the Florida House floor Thursday led by Black Democrats could only delay but not prevent its passage.

Advertisement

And in an act of pure retaliation, DeSantis went after Mickey Mouse. After pressure from LGBTQ employees, Walt Disney Company officials denounced and pledged to help repeal the “Don’t Say Gay” law. On Thursday the Florida legislature revoked Disney World’s special tax district status that has allowed the 25,000-acre theme park complex near Orlando to operate as a separate municipality since 1967. There’s no doubt DeSantis will sign it into law to send a pointed warning to other companies that might consider publicly bucking him or his policies.

We know too well what Putin does to those whose only sin is standing between him and his totalitarian goals. Like him, DeSantis promotes dangerous and divisive legislation, such as making Florida the latest state to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

As Putin does, DeSantis sees governance as tightening his fist to hold on to power and strangle progress. He’s a bully who uses throwback tough-guy masculinity to hide his white-man anxieties that this nation can move forward without someone like him leading it.

Advertisement

He’s taken the lexicon of progressivism, stripped away its meaning and what it seeks to illuminate, and sharpened it as a weapon to keep his opponents cowed into silence. DeSantis has turned “woke” into an all-purpose obscenity and an excuse to play to an increasingly regressive Republican Party terrified by the prospect of a more inclusive and compassionate America.

And if the polls are to be believed, it’s working. According to CNN, DeSantis’s approval rating in Florida has jumped from 48 percent last August to 54 percent. In the past six months, Fox News has mentioned DeSantis 728 times, three times as many as Mike Pence, the former vice president who is a probable 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

So is DeSantis, although he won’t admit it.

In her poem “And Counting,” Rita Dove, the nation’s former poet laureate, wrote, “When the sky’s the limit, how can you tell you’ve gone too far?” Those targeted by DeSantis’s policies already know what “too far” looks and feels like.

Anyone who works this hard to garner national headlines is plotting a move up the Republican food chain. In scraping the depths of white fear and outrage, DeSantis is borrowing from Trump’s campaign road map, but these days he seems to find as much inspiration in Moscow as Mar-a-Lago. On the backs of trans kids, reproductive rights, and Black voters, DeSantis is banking that his inhumane policies, coupled with his party’s no-limits depravity, will propel yet another Putinista fanboy closer to the White House.

Advertisement

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.