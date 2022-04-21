Alex Cora tests positive for COVID, won’t travel with Red Sox to Florida

The Red Sox announced that manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of Thursday afternoon’s game vs. the Blue Jays and that bench coach Will Venable would manage the team.
The Sox also said Cora would not travel with the team to Florida for its weekend series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cora is vaccinated and boosted, the team said, adding that he has mild symptoms.
Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and utility player Jonathan Araúz were already on the COVID-related injury list, while catcher Christian Vázquez was removed from the list Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
